- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
57 (86.36%)
Loss Trades:
9 (13.64%)
Best trade:
3.73 USD
Worst trade:
-7.62 USD
Gross Profit:
68.82 USD (6 846 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.16 USD (3 611 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (28.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.16 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
66
Avg holding time:
60 seconds
Recovery Factor:
2.16
Long Trades:
39 (59.09%)
Short Trades:
27 (40.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
1.21 USD
Average Loss:
-4.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.12 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
31.10%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.89 USD
Maximal:
15.12 USD (12.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|66
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|33
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.73 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.47 × 43
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.54 × 37
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.75 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.78 × 97
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.86 × 2765
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.12 × 786
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.62 × 130
|
PrimesFX-Server
|1.80 × 89
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|2.08 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.44 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.90 × 157
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.16 × 929
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.55 × 11
No reviews