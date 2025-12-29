SignalsSections
Yuriy Shvecov

Noname

Yuriy Shvecov
0 reviews
173 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
57 (86.36%)
Loss Trades:
9 (13.64%)
Best trade:
3.73 USD
Worst trade:
-7.62 USD
Gross Profit:
68.82 USD (6 846 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.16 USD (3 611 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (28.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.16 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
66
Avg holding time:
60 seconds
Recovery Factor:
2.16
Long Trades:
39 (59.09%)
Short Trades:
27 (40.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
1.21 USD
Average Loss:
-4.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.12 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
31.10%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.89 USD
Maximal:
15.12 USD (12.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 33
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.73 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
CloverMarket-Online
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.47 × 43
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.54 × 37
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.75 × 53
Exness-MT5Real12
0.78 × 97
RoboForex-ECN
0.86 × 2765
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.12 × 786
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.62 × 130
PrimesFX-Server
1.80 × 89
AUSCommercial-Live
2.08 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.44 × 138
Exness-MT5Real
2.90 × 157
Exness-MT5Real7
4.16 × 929
OxSecurities-Live
4.55 × 11
28 more...
2025.12.29 16:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 3 days. This comprises 0.25% of days out of the 1211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 16:26
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 0.25% of days out of the 1211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 16:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 16:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
