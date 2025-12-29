SignalsSections
Zhang Kai Sheng

KKen500

Zhang Kai Sheng
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 96%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
6 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
100.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
228.34 USD (7 414 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (228.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
228.34 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.86
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
69.71%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
6 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
38.06 USD
Average Profit:
38.06 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 228
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +100.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +228.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 17:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 17:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 16:26
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 16:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 16:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
