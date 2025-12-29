Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

Market Structure: Daily & H4 support and resistance

Entry Timeframe: M15

Strategy Logic:

Trades are taken in the direction of the prevailing trend, with entries executed on the 15-minute timeframe using Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) aligned with higher-timeframe structure.

Risk Management:

Fixed Risk:Reward = 1:3

No over-leveraging

No martingale or grid strategies

Sessions Traded:

London Session

New York Session

Trade Frequency:

1 to maximum 4 trades per week

Quality over quantity — no forced trades

Important Notes & Disclaimer:

Performance and drawdown vary with market conditions

This system is based on timing, market structure, and strict rules

Your trading account is your personal responsibility

Past performance does not guarantee future results

There is no guaranteed profit percentage

Only trade with capital you are willing to lose

Your risk = your profits or losses

This signal service is designed for disciplined traders, not for gambling or emotional trading.





This signal group is for you if you:

Understand risk management

Can follow rules without over-trading

Accept losing trades as part of trading

Are focused on consistency, not quick money



