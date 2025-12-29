SignalsSections
Zamatshezi Zondani

Gold Trade

Zamatshezi Zondani
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
DerivVU-Server-03
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
24 (35.82%)
Loss Trades:
43 (64.18%)
Best trade:
123.35 USD
Worst trade:
-96.80 USD
Gross Profit:
520.97 USD (22 111 pips)
Gross Loss:
-506.31 USD (24 842 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (151.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
151.19 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
46 (68.66%)
Short Trades:
21 (31.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.22 USD
Average Profit:
21.71 USD
Average Loss:
-11.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-29.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-144.56 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-97.64%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
77.36 USD
Maximal:
168.80 USD (111.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 67
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 15
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.7K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +123.35 USD
Worst trade: -97 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +151.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DerivVU-Server-03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only
Market Structure: Daily & H4 support and resistance
Entry Timeframe: M15
Strategy Logic:
Trades are taken in the direction of the prevailing trend, with entries executed on the 15-minute timeframe using Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) aligned with higher-timeframe structure.

Risk Management:

  • Fixed Risk:Reward = 1:3

  • No over-leveraging

  • No martingale or grid strategies

Sessions Traded:

  • London Session

  • New York Session

Trade Frequency:

  • 1 to maximum 4 trades per week

  • Quality over quantity — no forced trades

Important Notes & Disclaimer:

  • Performance and drawdown vary with market conditions

  • This system is based on timing, market structure, and strict rules

  • Your trading account is your personal responsibility

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • There is no guaranteed profit percentage

  • Only trade with capital you are willing to lose

  • Your risk = your profits or losses

This signal service is designed for disciplined traders, not for gambling or emotional trading.


This signal group is for you if you:

  • Understand risk management

  • Can follow rules without over-trading

  • Accept losing trades as part of trading

  • Are focused on consistency, not quick money



No reviews
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 08:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 14 days. This comprises 15.22% of days out of the 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 07:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 07:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 07:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
