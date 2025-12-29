- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|67
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|15
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.7K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DerivVU-Server-03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only
Market Structure: Daily & H4 support and resistance
Entry Timeframe: M15
Strategy Logic:
Trades are taken in the direction of the prevailing trend, with entries executed on the 15-minute timeframe using Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) aligned with higher-timeframe structure.
Risk Management:
-
Fixed Risk:Reward = 1:3
-
No over-leveraging
-
No martingale or grid strategies
Sessions Traded:
-
London Session
-
New York Session
Trade Frequency:
-
1 to maximum 4 trades per week
-
Quality over quantity — no forced trades
Important Notes & Disclaimer:
-
Performance and drawdown vary with market conditions
-
This system is based on timing, market structure, and strict rules
-
Your trading account is your personal responsibility
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
-
There is no guaranteed profit percentage
-
Only trade with capital you are willing to lose
-
Your risk = your profits or losses
This signal service is designed for disciplined traders, not for gambling or emotional trading.
This signal group is for you if you:
-
Understand risk management
-
Can follow rules without over-trading
-
Accept losing trades as part of trading
-
Are focused on consistency, not quick money