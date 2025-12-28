- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
146
Profit Trades:
139 (95.20%)
Loss Trades:
7 (4.79%)
Best trade:
19.12 GBP
Worst trade:
-7.62 GBP
Gross Profit:
690.01 GBP (95 553 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27.04 GBP (2 656 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
95 (506.22 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
506.22 GBP (95)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.09%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
110
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
25.14
Long Trades:
146 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
25.52
Expected Payoff:
4.54 GBP
Average Profit:
4.96 GBP
Average Loss:
-3.86 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-26.37 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.37 GBP (6)
Monthly growth:
16.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
26.37 GBP (0.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.59% (26.37 GBP)
By Equity:
31.57% (1 472.02 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|146
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|855
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|94K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.12 GBP
Worst trade: -8 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 95
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +506.22 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.37 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
