Anthony Ellis

Challeng

Anthony Ellis
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 17%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
146
Profit Trades:
139 (95.20%)
Loss Trades:
7 (4.79%)
Best trade:
19.12 GBP
Worst trade:
-7.62 GBP
Gross Profit:
690.01 GBP (95 553 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27.04 GBP (2 656 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
95 (506.22 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
506.22 GBP (95)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.09%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
110
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
25.14
Long Trades:
146 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
25.52
Expected Payoff:
4.54 GBP
Average Profit:
4.96 GBP
Average Loss:
-3.86 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-26.37 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.37 GBP (6)
Monthly growth:
16.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
26.37 GBP (0.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.59% (26.37 GBP)
By Equity:
31.57% (1 472.02 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 146
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 855
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 94K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.12 GBP
Worst trade: -8 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 95
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +506.22 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.37 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.28 12:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.28 12:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
