- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
20 (86.95%)
Loss Trades:
3 (13.04%)
Best trade:
9.05 USD
Worst trade:
-4.10 USD
Gross Profit:
85.77 USD (85 791 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.81 USD (8 808 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (38.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.76 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.01
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
18.77
Long Trades:
13 (56.52%)
Short Trades:
10 (43.48%)
Profit Factor:
9.74
Expected Payoff:
3.35 USD
Average Profit:
4.29 USD
Average Loss:
-2.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
76.96%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.10 USD (3.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.49% (4.10 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|23
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|77
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|77K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.05 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews