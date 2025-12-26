SignalsSections
Hasiholan Mangasitua Siboro

Beauty XAUUSD

Hasiholan Mangasitua Siboro
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 77%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
20 (86.95%)
Loss Trades:
3 (13.04%)
Best trade:
9.05 USD
Worst trade:
-4.10 USD
Gross Profit:
85.77 USD (85 791 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.81 USD (8 808 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (38.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.76 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.01
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
18.77
Long Trades:
13 (56.52%)
Short Trades:
10 (43.48%)
Profit Factor:
9.74
Expected Payoff:
3.35 USD
Average Profit:
4.29 USD
Average Loss:
-2.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
76.96%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.10 USD (3.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.49% (4.10 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 77
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 77K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.05 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 06:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 01:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 01:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 00:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 00:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
