Yong Jiang Xuan

Liy

Yong Jiang Xuan
0 reviews
2 weeks
1 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -100%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
751
Profit Trades:
490 (65.24%)
Loss Trades:
261 (34.75%)
Best trade:
41.28 USD
Worst trade:
-68.04 USD
Gross Profit:
879.83 USD (67 799 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 296.65 USD (102 976 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (11.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.68 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
10.70%
Max deposit load:
108.03%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
458
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.71
Long Trades:
458 (60.99%)
Short Trades:
293 (39.01%)
Profit Factor:
0.68
Expected Payoff:
-0.56 USD
Average Profit:
1.80 USD
Average Loss:
-4.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-465.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-465.57 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-99.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
416.82 USD
Maximal:
587.00 USD (82.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.80% (587.00 USD)
By Equity:
90.27% (411.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDe 751
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDe -417
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDe -35K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +41.28 USD
Worst trade: -68 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -465.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

观摩，超高频全手工
No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.25 07:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.25 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 07:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
