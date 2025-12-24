- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
60 (95.23%)
Loss Trades:
3 (4.76%)
Best trade:
19.80 UST
Worst trade:
-4.20 UST
Gross Profit:
211.02 UST (12 823 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12.60 UST (163 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (153.58 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.58 UST (49)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.87
Trading activity:
99.06%
Max deposit load:
100.00%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
41.34
Long Trades:
26 (41.27%)
Short Trades:
37 (58.73%)
Profit Factor:
16.75
Expected Payoff:
3.15 UST
Average Profit:
3.52 UST
Average Loss:
-4.20 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.62 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.20 UST (1)
Monthly growth:
65.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 UST
Maximal:
4.80 UST (1.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.97% (4.50 UST)
By Equity:
55.21% (12.67 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|63
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|198
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.80 UST
Worst trade: -4 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 49
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.58 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.62 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Интрадей-торговля золотом (XAU/USD) — это краткосрочная работа внутри одного торгового дня без переноса позиций на ночь. Основная цель — забирать движения на волатильности золота, используя технический анализ, уровни поддержки и сопротивления, объёмы и реакцию цены на новости.https://t.me/nicetrader69
