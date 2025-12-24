SignalsSections
Anatoliy Totovytskyy

Anatoliy Trade Gold 4

Anatoliy Totovytskyy
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 65%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
60 (95.23%)
Loss Trades:
3 (4.76%)
Best trade:
19.80 UST
Worst trade:
-4.20 UST
Gross Profit:
211.02 UST (12 823 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12.60 UST (163 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (153.58 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.58 UST (49)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.87
Trading activity:
99.06%
Max deposit load:
100.00%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
41.34
Long Trades:
26 (41.27%)
Short Trades:
37 (58.73%)
Profit Factor:
16.75
Expected Payoff:
3.15 UST
Average Profit:
3.52 UST
Average Loss:
-4.20 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.62 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.20 UST (1)
Monthly growth:
65.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 UST
Maximal:
4.80 UST (1.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.97% (4.50 UST)
By Equity:
55.21% (12.67 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 63
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 198
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.80 UST
Worst trade: -4 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 49
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.58 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.62 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Интрадей-торговля золотом (XAU/USD) — это краткосрочная работа внутри одного торгового дня без переноса позиций на ночь. Основная цель — забирать движения на волатильности золота, используя технический анализ, уровни поддержки и сопротивления, объёмы и реакцию цены на новости.https://t.me/nicetrader69
No reviews
2025.12.29 16:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 16:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 22:20
High current drawdown in 88% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.25 21:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 22:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.24 19:32
High current drawdown in 61% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 15:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 15:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
