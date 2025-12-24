- Growth
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
7 (9.21%)
Loss Trades:
69 (90.79%)
Best trade:
1.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2.39 USD
Gross Profit:
1.59 USD (145 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.86 USD (1 256 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (0.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
51 (67.11%)
Short Trades:
25 (32.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.05
Expected Payoff:
-0.41 USD
Average Profit:
0.23 USD
Average Loss:
-0.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
43 (-19.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.74 USD (43)
Monthly growth:
-99.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.27 USD
Maximal:
31.50 USD (115.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|43
|NZDJPY
|11
|AUDCHF
|11
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|NZDCHF
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|-19
|NZDJPY
|-3
|AUDCHF
|-6
|EURUSD
|-3
|GBPUSD
|-1
|GBPCHF
|0
|NZDCHF
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|-516
|NZDJPY
|-18
|AUDCHF
|-148
|EURUSD
|-201
|GBPUSD
|-21
|GBPCHF
|-3
|NZDCHF
|-10
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradewillGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
