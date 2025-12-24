SignalsSections
Virgo Saputra

Traderwill

Virgo Saputra
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
TradewillGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
7 (9.21%)
Loss Trades:
69 (90.79%)
Best trade:
1.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2.39 USD
Gross Profit:
1.59 USD (145 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.86 USD (1 256 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (0.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
51 (67.11%)
Short Trades:
25 (32.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.05
Expected Payoff:
-0.41 USD
Average Profit:
0.23 USD
Average Loss:
-0.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
43 (-19.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.74 USD (43)
Monthly growth:
-99.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.27 USD
Maximal:
31.50 USD (115.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 43
NZDJPY 11
AUDCHF 11
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD 2
GBPCHF 2
NZDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD -19
NZDJPY -3
AUDCHF -6
EURUSD -3
GBPUSD -1
GBPCHF 0
NZDCHF 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD -516
NZDJPY -18
AUDCHF -148
EURUSD -201
GBPUSD -21
GBPCHF -3
NZDCHF -10
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 43
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradewillGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Good
No reviews
2025.12.24 08:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 08:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
