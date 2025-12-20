- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
106
Profit Trades:
76 (71.69%)
Loss Trades:
30 (28.30%)
Best trade:
180.03 EUR
Worst trade:
-423.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
910.64 EUR (96 337 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 788.93 EUR (89 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (116.27 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
602.04 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
36.96%
Max deposit load:
179.73%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
138
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.72
Long Trades:
22 (20.75%)
Short Trades:
84 (79.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.51
Expected Payoff:
-8.29 EUR
Average Profit:
11.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-59.63 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-243.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-819.77 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-89.86%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
956.47 EUR
Maximal:
1 217.29 EUR (264.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.82% (1 072.74 EUR)
By Equity:
69.15% (797.05 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|102
|BTCUSD
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1K
|BTCUSD
|3
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.6K
|BTCUSD
|13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +180.03 EUR
Worst trade: -424 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +116.27 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -243.79 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-90%
0
0
USD
USD
406
EUR
EUR
1
72%
106
71%
37%
0.50
-8.29
EUR
EUR
95%
1:500