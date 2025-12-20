SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / J9N16
Oender Kilic

J9N16

Oender Kilic
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -90%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
106
Profit Trades:
76 (71.69%)
Loss Trades:
30 (28.30%)
Best trade:
180.03 EUR
Worst trade:
-423.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
910.64 EUR (96 337 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 788.93 EUR (89 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (116.27 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
602.04 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
36.96%
Max deposit load:
179.73%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
138
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.72
Long Trades:
22 (20.75%)
Short Trades:
84 (79.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.51
Expected Payoff:
-8.29 EUR
Average Profit:
11.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-59.63 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-243.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-819.77 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-89.86%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
956.47 EUR
Maximal:
1 217.29 EUR (264.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.82% (1 072.74 EUR)
By Equity:
69.15% (797.05 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 102
BTCUSD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1K
BTCUSD 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -6.6K
BTCUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +180.03 EUR
Worst trade: -424 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +116.27 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -243.79 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.24 00:11
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 23:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 22:11
High current drawdown in 63% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 14:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 14:38
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.22 13:38
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 13:38
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 12:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 12:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 11:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 11:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 11:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 11:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 10:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 10:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 09:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
J9N16
30 USD per month
-90%
0
0
USD
406
EUR
1
72%
106
71%
37%
0.50
-8.29
EUR
95%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.