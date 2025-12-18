SignalsSections
Shailesh Nanubhai Bagdai

Soham 2

Shailesh Nanubhai Bagdai
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 389%
QuorionexMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
70 (44.58%)
Loss Trades:
87 (55.41%)
Best trade:
18 090.00 USD
Worst trade:
-8 110.00 USD
Gross Profit:
301 750.00 USD (6 087 pips)
Gross Loss:
-182 218.80 USD (3 330 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (48 940.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48 940.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
4.34%
Max deposit load:
37.43%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.14
Long Trades:
40 (25.48%)
Short Trades:
117 (74.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
761.35 USD
Average Profit:
4 310.71 USD
Average Loss:
-2 094.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-22 330.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22 330.00 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
64.87%
Annual Forecast:
787.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.40 USD
Maximal:
28 880.00 USD (18.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.11% (28 760.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.56% (3 600.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GCG26d 89
GCZ25d 68
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GCG26d 16K
GCZ25d 104K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GCG26d 519
GCZ25d 2.2K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18 090.00 USD
Worst trade: -8 110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +48 940.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22 330.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "QuorionexMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2025.12.22 06:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 12:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 12:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 12:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
