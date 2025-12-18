- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
70 (44.58%)
Loss Trades:
87 (55.41%)
Best trade:
18 090.00 USD
Worst trade:
-8 110.00 USD
Gross Profit:
301 750.00 USD (6 087 pips)
Gross Loss:
-182 218.80 USD (3 330 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (48 940.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48 940.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
4.34%
Max deposit load:
37.43%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.14
Long Trades:
40 (25.48%)
Short Trades:
117 (74.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
761.35 USD
Average Profit:
4 310.71 USD
Average Loss:
-2 094.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-22 330.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22 330.00 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
64.87%
Annual Forecast:
787.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
67.40 USD
Maximal:
28 880.00 USD (18.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.11% (28 760.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.56% (3 600.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GCG26d
|89
|GCZ25d
|68
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GCG26d
|16K
|GCZ25d
|104K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GCG26d
|519
|GCZ25d
|2.2K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18 090.00 USD
Worst trade: -8 110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +48 940.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22 330.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "QuorionexMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
