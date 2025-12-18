



All trades are analyzed and decided by real traders, using market structure, liquidity, order blocks, and institutional context.

We do not use automated systems to generate trade entries or exits.





Automation is used only for position size (lot) calculation, in order to maintain consistent and accurate risk management.

The trade direction, entry, stop loss, and take profit are defined manually by real traders.





Key features:





Manual and discretionary trading.





Institutional approach.





Filtered signals (quality over quantity).





Strict risk management.





Bot used only for lot size calculation.





No automated trade execution.









Disclaimer:





This service does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers are responsible for managing their own risk according to their account size and risk tolerance.

Institutional Signal is a trading signal service based on manual analysis and real human decision-making.