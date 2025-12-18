SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Institutional SWING SCALPING Signal
Luis Diego Arroyo Jimenez

Institutional SWING SCALPING Signal

Luis Diego Arroyo Jimenez
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 164%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
659
Profit Trades:
337 (51.13%)
Loss Trades:
322 (48.86%)
Best trade:
472.05 USD
Worst trade:
-150.26 USD
Gross Profit:
4 704.03 USD (1 012 404 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 974.44 USD (1 263 933 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (70.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
577.35 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.39%
Latest trade:
29 minutes ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.09
Long Trades:
388 (58.88%)
Short Trades:
271 (41.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
2.62 USD
Average Profit:
13.96 USD
Average Loss:
-9.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-136.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-368.02 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
183.30%
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
144.53 USD
Maximal:
423.00 USD (30.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.46% (421.36 USD)
By Equity:
1.50% (40.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 459
US30 128
BTCUSD 22
DE40 18
EURUSD 10
USDJPY 6
US500 3
EURGBP 3
XTIUSD 3
EURJPY 2
USDCAD 2
GBPCAD 1
USTEC 1
GBPUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
US30 176
BTCUSD -30
DE40 63
EURUSD 19
USDJPY -28
US500 -10
EURGBP -16
XTIUSD -48
EURJPY -16
USDCAD -7
GBPCAD 0
USTEC 52
GBPUSD -17
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 87K
US30 2.9K
BTCUSD -390K
DE40 41K
EURUSD 846
USDJPY -1.7K
US500 -2.5K
EURGBP -373
XTIUSD -95
EURJPY -1.2K
USDCAD -153
GBPCAD 0
USTEC 13K
GBPUSD -269
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +472.05 USD
Worst trade: -150 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -136.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 14
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 6
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
itexsys-Platform
0.67 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 226
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.77 × 5654
145 more...
Institutional Signal is a trading signal service based on manual analysis and real human decision-making.

All trades are analyzed and decided by real traders, using market structure, liquidity, order blocks, and institutional context.
We do not use automated systems to generate trade entries or exits.

Automation is used only for position size (lot) calculation, in order to maintain consistent and accurate risk management.
The trade direction, entry, stop loss, and take profit are defined manually by real traders.

Key features:

Manual and discretionary trading.

Institutional approach.

Filtered signals (quality over quantity).

Strict risk management.

Bot used only for lot size calculation.

No automated trade execution.


Disclaimer:

This service does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers are responsible for managing their own risk according to their account size and risk tolerance.
No reviews
2025.12.18 02:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 02:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
