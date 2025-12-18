- Growth
Trades:
659
Profit Trades:
337 (51.13%)
Loss Trades:
322 (48.86%)
Best trade:
472.05 USD
Worst trade:
-150.26 USD
Gross Profit:
4 704.03 USD (1 012 404 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 974.44 USD (1 263 933 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (70.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
577.35 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.39%
Latest trade:
29 minutes ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.09
Long Trades:
388 (58.88%)
Short Trades:
271 (41.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
2.62 USD
Average Profit:
13.96 USD
Average Loss:
-9.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-136.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-368.02 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
183.30%
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
144.53 USD
Maximal:
423.00 USD (30.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.46% (421.36 USD)
By Equity:
1.50% (40.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|459
|US30
|128
|BTCUSD
|22
|DE40
|18
|EURUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|6
|US500
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|XTIUSD
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPCAD
|1
|USTEC
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|US30
|176
|BTCUSD
|-30
|DE40
|63
|EURUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|-28
|US500
|-10
|EURGBP
|-16
|XTIUSD
|-48
|EURJPY
|-16
|USDCAD
|-7
|GBPCAD
|0
|USTEC
|52
|GBPUSD
|-17
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|87K
|US30
|2.9K
|BTCUSD
|-390K
|DE40
|41K
|EURUSD
|846
|USDJPY
|-1.7K
|US500
|-2.5K
|EURGBP
|-373
|XTIUSD
|-95
|EURJPY
|-1.2K
|USDCAD
|-153
|GBPCAD
|0
|USTEC
|13K
|GBPUSD
|-269
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +472.05 USD
Worst trade: -150 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -136.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.29 × 14
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 6
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
itexsys-Platform
|0.67 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 226
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5654
Institutional Signal is a trading signal service based on manual analysis and real human decision-making.
All trades are analyzed and decided by real traders, using market structure, liquidity, order blocks, and institutional context.
We do not use automated systems to generate trade entries or exits.
Automation is used only for position size (lot) calculation, in order to maintain consistent and accurate risk management.
The trade direction, entry, stop loss, and take profit are defined manually by real traders.
Key features:
Manual and discretionary trading.
Institutional approach.
Filtered signals (quality over quantity).
Strict risk management.
Bot used only for lot size calculation.
No automated trade execution.
Disclaimer:
This service does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers are responsible for managing their own risk according to their account size and risk tolerance.
