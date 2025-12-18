SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / OCT25
Thomas Prihmono Joko Pratelo

OCT25

Thomas Prihmono Joko Pratelo
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 821%
CyberFutures-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
459
Profit Trades:
342 (74.50%)
Loss Trades:
117 (25.49%)
Best trade:
10 818.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 459.55 USD
Gross Profit:
312 829.54 USD (1 182 224 pips)
Gross Loss:
-80 444.43 USD (286 047 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (21 210.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28 645.86 USD (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
94.11%
Max deposit load:
4.96%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.34
Long Trades:
415 (90.41%)
Short Trades:
44 (9.59%)
Profit Factor:
3.89
Expected Payoff:
506.29 USD
Average Profit:
914.71 USD
Average Loss:
-687.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-14 923.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 923.30 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
194.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15 147.33 USD (11.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.50% (15 147.33 USD)
By Equity:
23.07% (13 146.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 418
Nasdaq_100 41
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 178K
Nasdaq_100 54K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 447K
Nasdaq_100 449K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10 818.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 460 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +21 210.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14 923.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CyberFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 02:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 02:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 02:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 02:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 17:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 17:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 17:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OCT25
30 USD per month
1 821%
0
0
USD
67K
USD
12
0%
459
74%
94%
3.88
506.29
USD
24%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.