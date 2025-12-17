- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
22 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
11 (33.33%)
Best trade:
59.18 USD
Worst trade:
-37.75 USD
Gross Profit:
258.31 USD (14 006 pips)
Gross Loss:
-187.81 USD (7 358 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (154.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
154.02 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
99.60%
Max deposit load:
10.83%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.79
Long Trades:
30 (90.91%)
Short Trades:
3 (9.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
2.14 USD
Average Profit:
11.74 USD
Average Loss:
-17.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-61.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.63 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.05%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
88.99 USD
Maximal:
88.99 USD (8.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.90% (88.99 USD)
By Equity:
4.64% (43.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|USDJPY
|4
|CHFJPY
|3
|CADJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|25
|CADJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|8
|GBPUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|13
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|USDJPY
|81
|CHFJPY
|2K
|CADJPY
|577
|EURJPY
|487
|GBPJPY
|624
|GBPUSD
|292
|AUDUSD
|675
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +59.18 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +154.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GMI-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|0.00 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
PurpleTradingSC-03Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 33
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 5
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 19
|
FINAM-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 10
|
BDSwissSC-Real05
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 5
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|0.00 × 4
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
