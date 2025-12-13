- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
140
Profit Trades:
38 (27.14%)
Loss Trades:
102 (72.86%)
Best trade:
104.78 USD
Worst trade:
-207.86 USD
Gross Profit:
807.36 USD (2 010 241 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 067.35 USD (1 078 029 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (166.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
166.76 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
73.63%
Max deposit load:
27.75%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
65 (46.43%)
Short Trades:
75 (53.57%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-1.86 USD
Average Profit:
21.25 USD
Average Loss:
-10.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-45.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-306.63 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
21.89%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
277.63 USD
Maximal:
556.89 USD (111.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.67% (513.55 USD)
By Equity:
12.55% (145.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|91
|XAUUSD
|25
|ETHUSD
|24
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|154
|XAUUSD
|-470
|ETHUSD
|56
|
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
|
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
|
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|952K
|XAUUSD
|-36K
|ETHUSD
|17K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.78 USD
Worst trade: -208 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +166.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.50 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|3.65 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|15.20 × 210
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
874
USD
USD
3
15%
140
27%
74%
0.75
-1.86
USD
USD
43%
1:500