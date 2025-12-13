SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AI AUTO TRADE
Muhammad Kanzhul Umal

AI AUTO TRADE

Muhammad Kanzhul Umal
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
140
Profit Trades:
38 (27.14%)
Loss Trades:
102 (72.86%)
Best trade:
104.78 USD
Worst trade:
-207.86 USD
Gross Profit:
807.36 USD (2 010 241 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 067.35 USD (1 078 029 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (166.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
166.76 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
73.63%
Max deposit load:
27.75%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
65 (46.43%)
Short Trades:
75 (53.57%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-1.86 USD
Average Profit:
21.25 USD
Average Loss:
-10.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-45.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-306.63 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
21.89%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
277.63 USD
Maximal:
556.89 USD (111.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.67% (513.55 USD)
By Equity:
12.55% (145.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 91
XAUUSD 25
ETHUSD 24
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 154
XAUUSD -470
ETHUSD 56
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 952K
XAUUSD -36K
ETHUSD 17K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +104.78 USD
Worst trade: -208 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +166.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
3.65 × 23
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.20 × 210
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 21:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 21:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 13:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.14 18:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.14 17:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.14 09:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.13 22:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.13 22:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.13 22:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.13 10:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.13 10:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.13 10:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.13 10:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.13 10:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AI AUTO TRADE
50 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
874
USD
3
15%
140
27%
74%
0.75
-1.86
USD
43%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.