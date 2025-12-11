SignalsSections
Sheshadri Prathap G

SPG Forex

Sheshadri Prathap G
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 40%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
10 (90.90%)
Loss Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Best trade:
4.81 USD
Worst trade:
-3.60 USD
Gross Profit:
14.86 USD (2 253 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.60 USD (315 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (14.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.86 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
36.58%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.13
Long Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
4.13
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
1.49 USD
Average Loss:
-3.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
39.99%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.60 USD (8.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.37% (3.60 USD)
By Equity:
47.91% (19.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF 2
GBPAUD 1
AUDCAD 1
EURNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPNZD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURCAD 1
EURAUD 1
AUDCHF 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 1
GBPAUD 5
AUDCAD 1
EURNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPNZD 2
AUDNZD 2
EURCAD 0
EURAUD 1
AUDCHF -4
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 62
GBPAUD 743
AUDCAD 136
EURNZD 242
GBPCAD 164
GBPNZD 337
AUDNZD 381
EURCAD 7
EURAUD 181
AUDCHF -315
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.81 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 2
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 6
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 5
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 2
TickmillAsia-Live
0.00 × 9
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 18
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 75
MOTForex-Live
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 6
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 41
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 3
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 38
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 2
Deriv-Demo
0.00 × 43
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 2
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FlowBank-Live
0.00 × 12
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 8
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.00 × 10
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 151
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 8
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 74
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 8
163 more...
i Use level trading to enter multiple forex pairs. And to ensure i do not miss closing the trades as per dynamic levels built a EA to monitor and close the position.

I do not use TP or SL on any trade. 

Concept is to diversify positions to multiple forex pairs with small lots. To ensure drawdown dosent affect the margin.

i Am starting with just 28$ balance. 

Suggest : Wait for 1 month of track record before copying. Do your study before. 

# If account balance is 100$ , Use lot =0.01.  expect DD up to 20-25%. 

Accordingly do your math for risk and balance management.

No reviews
2025.12.31 04:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 18:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 08:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 11:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 09:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 09:20
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 18:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 06:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 02:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
