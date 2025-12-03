- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-40.74 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-139.66 USD (8 795 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
-1.04
Trading activity:
24.76%
Max deposit load:
7.79%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-17.46 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-17.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-139.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-139.66 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-16.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
139.66 USD
Maximal:
139.66 USD (16.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.43% (139.66 USD)
By Equity:
4.86% (39.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-117
|EURUSD
|-5
|USDCHF
|-6
|AUDUSD
|-4
|GBPUSD
|-5
|EURCAD
|-3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-7.8K
|EURUSD
|-212
|USDCHF
|-231
|AUDUSD
|-209
|GBPUSD
|-215
|EURCAD
|-173
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -139.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 3
|
InvestAZ-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 7
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
