Trades:
396
Profit Trades:
332 (83.83%)
Loss Trades:
64 (16.16%)
Best trade:
33.13 USD
Worst trade:
-179.06 USD
Gross Profit:
907.57 USD (90 809 pips)
Gross Loss:
-620.85 USD (67 493 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
101 (318.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
318.27 USD (101)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
98.98%
Max deposit load:
596.42%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
203 (51.26%)
Short Trades:
193 (48.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
2.73 USD
Average Loss:
-9.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-9.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-232.28 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
48.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
413.45 USD (31.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.65% (413.45 USD)
By Equity:
90.40% (1 141.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|295
|EURUSD
|78
|EURJPY
|23
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|376
|EURUSD
|4
|EURJPY
|-93
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|37K
|EURUSD
|377
|EURJPY
|-15K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.13 USD
Worst trade: -179 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 101
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +318.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 10
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.11 × 44
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.34 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.91 × 733
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|1.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.32 × 506
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.34 × 220
|
OctaFX-Real
|1.42 × 182
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.46 × 56
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.82 × 92
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.82 × 186
|
Alpari-MT5
|2.26 × 490
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.29 × 90
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.63 × 19
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|4.48 × 450
|
FBS-Real
|4.83 × 6
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|5.69 × 444
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|6.13 × 30
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.69 × 832
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|7.20 × 5
