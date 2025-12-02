SignalsSections
Mohammad Yogi Brahim

Yogi Ibrahim

Mohammad Yogi Brahim
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 48%
OctaFX-Real2
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
396
Profit Trades:
332 (83.83%)
Loss Trades:
64 (16.16%)
Best trade:
33.13 USD
Worst trade:
-179.06 USD
Gross Profit:
907.57 USD (90 809 pips)
Gross Loss:
-620.85 USD (67 493 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
101 (318.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
318.27 USD (101)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
98.98%
Max deposit load:
596.42%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
203 (51.26%)
Short Trades:
193 (48.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
2.73 USD
Average Loss:
-9.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-9.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-232.28 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
48.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
413.45 USD (31.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.65% (413.45 USD)
By Equity:
90.40% (1 141.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 295
EURUSD 78
EURJPY 23
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 376
EURUSD 4
EURJPY -93
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 37K
EURUSD 377
EURJPY -15K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.13 USD
Worst trade: -179 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 101
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +318.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 10
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.11 × 44
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.34 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.91 × 733
VantageInternational-Live 6
1.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real2
1.32 × 506
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.34 × 220
OctaFX-Real
1.42 × 182
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.46 × 56
VantageInternational-Live
1.82 × 92
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.82 × 186
Alpari-MT5
2.26 × 490
FusionMarkets-Live
2.29 × 90
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.63 × 19
ZeroMarkets-Live
4.48 × 450
FBS-Real
4.83 × 6
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.69 × 444
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
6.13 × 30
RoboForex-Pro
6.69 × 832
XMGlobal-MT5 4
7.20 × 5
3 more...
No reviews
2025.12.31 08:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 08:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 08:05
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:100
2025.12.31 07:05
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:100
2025.12.31 06:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 03:38
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 02:35
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 01:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 00:35
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 23:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 21:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 20:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 01:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 23:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 21:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 20:30
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Yogi Ibrahim
100 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
888
USD
5
0%
396
83%
99%
1.46
0.72
USD
90%
1:100
Copy

