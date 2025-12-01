SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Ten Percent Monthly
M. Irfan

Ten Percent Monthly

M. Irfan
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -14%
Tickmill-Live04
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
27 (33.75%)
Loss Trades:
53 (66.25%)
Best trade:
4.91 USD
Worst trade:
-3.33 USD
Gross Profit:
40.81 USD (4 807 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76.57 USD (9 332 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (5.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.98 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.25
Trading activity:
42.19%
Max deposit load:
32.98%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.94
Long Trades:
49 (61.25%)
Short Trades:
31 (38.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.53
Expected Payoff:
-0.45 USD
Average Profit:
1.51 USD
Average Loss:
-1.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-12.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.49 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-14.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.85 USD
Maximal:
38.11 USD (15.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.17% (38.11 USD)
By Equity:
1.97% (4.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 23
EURAUD 19
EURNZD 9
GBPJPY 9
GBPNZD 8
GBPAUD 7
AUDJPY 5
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY -4
EURAUD -12
EURNZD -9
GBPJPY 2
GBPNZD -8
GBPAUD -6
AUDJPY 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY -337
EURAUD -887
EURNZD -1.5K
GBPJPY 472
GBPNZD -1.3K
GBPAUD -906
AUDJPY 71
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.91 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.11 × 44
ICMarkets-Live14
0.15 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.17 × 42
Tickmill-Live08
0.22 × 9
Exness-Real3
0.27 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.28 × 178
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.50 × 68
ICMarkets-Live07
0.59 × 584
Tickmill-Live05
0.68 × 111
ICMarkets-Live12
0.73 × 362
ICMarkets-Live22
0.77 × 26
ICMarkets-Live05
0.84 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.89 × 916
RoboForex-Prime
0.96 × 23
CDGGlobal-Live
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
1.05 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.09 × 77
54 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
As a professional trader, I firmly uphold the principle that quality always outweighs quantity. For that reason, I manage only one signal account — ensuring that my full focus, analytical concentration, and execution energy are devoted exclusively to delivering consistent, expectation-aligned performance.

Pairs Monitored
EurJpy, EurAud, EurNzd, GbpJpy, GbpAud, GbpNzd — these pairs are selected specifically for their high volatility characteristics, which create more dynamic, efficient, and recurring profit opportunities.

Entry Rules
One entry per pair, with a maximum of two active entries at any time, and the pairs must always be different. This structure allows me to capitalize when a stronger signal appears on another pair after the initial entry. Discipline remains non-negotiable: no more than two simultaneous positions and absolutely no duplicated entries on the same pair.

Consistent Lot Size
A fixed lot size of 0.01 per $250 of capital is applied to maintain solid risk control while avoiding excessive exposure.

Maximum Stop Loss
The stop loss is set at a maximum of 500 points as a disciplined and measurable safeguard. However, once the position reaches sufficient floating profit, the SL may be adjusted — including being locked into SL Plus— to shift the trade into a secured zone.

Dynamic Profit Target
Profit targets are flexible and adapt to real-time market conditions, consistently seeking returns that significantly outweigh the risk taken.

Drawdown
A maximum drawdown of 20% is strictly maintained as a healthy and quantifiable risk-control threshold.

I use a RAW account with a commission model and extremely tight spreads because the strategy I apply is short‑term and intraday, demanding high execution precision. As a signal provider, I recommend that investors use the same broker and account type as I do to minimize the risk of execution discrepancies. Going forward, should I earn the trust of parties wishing to follow my management strategy, I have also prepared a VPN solution to ensure uniformity of results. 
 


No reviews
2025.12.10 01:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 08:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 13:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 14:12
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 09:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 09:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 06:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 06:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 06:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 06:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 06:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ten Percent Monthly
100 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
214
USD
4
0%
80
33%
42%
0.53
-0.45
USD
15%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.