Zhong Zhi Jiang

Crazier Gold Man

Zhong Zhi Jiang
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 355%
EtoMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 840
Profit Trades:
1 916 (49.89%)
Loss Trades:
1 924 (50.10%)
Best trade:
69 257.49 USD
Worst trade:
-40 705.28 USD
Gross Profit:
5 620 234.69 USD (2 008 726 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 488 257.95 USD (1 227 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (993 550.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
993 550.37 USD (64)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
9.50%
Max deposit load:
38.46%
Latest trade:
48 minutes ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.79
Long Trades:
2 367 (61.64%)
Short Trades:
1 473 (38.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
555.20 USD
Average Profit:
2 933.32 USD
Average Loss:
-1 813.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
44 (-15 918.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-284 708.20 USD (36)
Monthly growth:
12.59%
Annual Forecast:
152.81%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
764 263.46 USD (57.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.16% (764 263.46 USD)
By Equity:
36.91% (186 586.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3840
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.1M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 781K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69 257.49 USD
Worst trade: -40 705 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 64
Maximum consecutive losses: 36
Maximal consecutive profit: +993 550.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15 918.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EtoMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.24 × 17
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.94 × 16
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.33 × 9
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
2.72 × 130
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.94 × 378
ICMarketsEU-Live17
3.76 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live19
4.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
4.22 × 1029
ICMarketsSC-Live23
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
7.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
8.00 × 1
4xCube-Live
8.67 × 6
ATFXGM7-Live
17.00 × 1
Crazier logic
No reviews
2025.12.29 19:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 17:26
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.27 11:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.27 11:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.27 11:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.27 11:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.27 11:35
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.09% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.27 11:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 07:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 07:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 07:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 07:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.30 18:21
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.37% of days out of 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.30 18:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
