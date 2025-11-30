- Growth
Trades:
3 840
Profit Trades:
1 916 (49.89%)
Loss Trades:
1 924 (50.10%)
Best trade:
69 257.49 USD
Worst trade:
-40 705.28 USD
Gross Profit:
5 620 234.69 USD (2 008 726 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 488 257.95 USD (1 227 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (993 550.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
993 550.37 USD (64)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
9.50%
Max deposit load:
38.46%
Latest trade:
48 minutes ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.79
Long Trades:
2 367 (61.64%)
Short Trades:
1 473 (38.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
555.20 USD
Average Profit:
2 933.32 USD
Average Loss:
-1 813.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
44 (-15 918.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-284 708.20 USD (36)
Monthly growth:
12.59%
Annual Forecast:
152.81%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
764 263.46 USD (57.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.16% (764 263.46 USD)
By Equity:
36.91% (186 586.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3840
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.1M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|781K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +69 257.49 USD
Worst trade: -40 705 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 64
Maximum consecutive losses: 36
Maximal consecutive profit: +993 550.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15 918.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EtoMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.24 × 17
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 16
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.33 × 9
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|2.72 × 130
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|2.94 × 378
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|3.76 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|4.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|4.22 × 1029
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|7.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|8.00 × 1
|
4xCube-Live
|8.67 × 6
|
ATFXGM7-Live
|17.00 × 1
Crazier logic
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
355%
0
0
USD
USD
463K
USD
USD
35
4%
3 840
49%
9%
1.61
555.20
USD
USD
91%
1:100