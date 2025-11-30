The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EtoMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live4 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.24 × 17 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.94 × 16 FusionMarkets-Demo 1.33 × 9 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02 2.72 × 130 TMGM.TradeMax-Demo 2.94 × 378 ICMarketsEU-Live17 3.76 × 38 ICMarketsSC-Live19 4.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Demo 4.22 × 1029 ICMarketsSC-Live23 7.00 × 1 TickmillUK-Live03 7.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live05 8.00 × 1 4xCube-Live 8.67 × 6 ATFXGM7-Live 17.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor