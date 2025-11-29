SignalsSections
Nuttapon Maneechote

Cryptowanlanid EURAUD

Nuttapon Maneechote
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 46%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 516
Profit Trades:
987 (65.10%)
Loss Trades:
529 (34.89%)
Best trade:
4.13 USD
Worst trade:
-4.65 USD
Gross Profit:
3 229.63 USD (489 760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 195.27 USD (320 703 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
326 (824.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
824.69 USD (326)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
92.60%
Max deposit load:
14.44%
Latest trade:
40 minutes ago
Trades per week:
270
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
713 (47.03%)
Short Trades:
803 (52.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
0.68 USD
Average Profit:
3.27 USD
Average Loss:
-4.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
113 (-458.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-458.26 USD (113)
Monthly growth:
53.52%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
359.70 USD
Maximal:
943.59 USD (26.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.24% (943.74 USD)
By Equity:
13.54% (247.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD+ 1516
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD+ 1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD+ 169K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.13 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 326
Maximum consecutive losses: 113
Maximal consecutive profit: +824.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -458.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.