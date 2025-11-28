SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AlphaMind Scalping King
Yi Fan Liu

AlphaMind Scalping King

Yi Fan Liu
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 76%
RallyvilleMarkets-Live
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 323
Profit Trades:
877 (66.28%)
Loss Trades:
446 (33.71%)
Best trade:
3 410.40 USD
Worst trade:
-1 895.91 USD
Gross Profit:
86 312.10 USD (127 464 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48 141.82 USD (143 335 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (235.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 228.32 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
13.84%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
14.56
Long Trades:
250 (18.90%)
Short Trades:
1 073 (81.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
28.85 USD
Average Profit:
98.42 USD
Average Loss:
-107.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 105.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 321.23 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.32%
Annual Forecast:
88.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.24 USD
Maximal:
2 621.33 USD (3.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.56% (2 621.33 USD)
By Equity:
12.66% (10 728.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD-S 441
EURUSD-S 358
AUDCAD-S 197
NZDCAD-S 188
AUDNZD-S 139
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD-S 14K
EURUSD-S 9.1K
AUDCAD-S 4.8K
NZDCAD-S 4.3K
AUDNZD-S 5.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD-S -1.6K
EURUSD-S 5.4K
AUDCAD-S 323
NZDCAD-S -4.3K
AUDNZD-S -15K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 410.40 USD
Worst trade: -1 896 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +235.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 105.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RallyvilleMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.14 04:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlphaMind Scalping King
30 USD per month
76%
0
0
USD
88K
USD
23
100%
1 323
66%
100%
1.79
28.85
USD
13%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.