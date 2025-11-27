- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
103 (89.56%)
Loss Trades:
12 (10.43%)
Best trade:
2.29 USD
Worst trade:
-5.77 USD
Gross Profit:
42.80 USD (41 809 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.33 USD (29 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
81 (24.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.56 USD (81)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
23.87%
Max deposit load:
8.12%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
39 (33.91%)
Short Trades:
76 (66.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.12 USD
Average Profit:
0.42 USD
Average Loss:
-2.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-23.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.71 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
13.48%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.15 USD
Maximal:
26.17 USD (20.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.14% (26.17 USD)
By Equity:
48.03% (50.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|114
|XAGUSD.m
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|12
|XAGUSD.m
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|12K
|XAGUSD.m
|219
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.29 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 81
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradingProInternational-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
moonwolf
No reviews