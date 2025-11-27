SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Moonwolf Elly
Evan Fauzan Elbana

Moonwolf Elly

Evan Fauzan Elbana
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 13%
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
103 (89.56%)
Loss Trades:
12 (10.43%)
Best trade:
2.29 USD
Worst trade:
-5.77 USD
Gross Profit:
42.80 USD (41 809 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.33 USD (29 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
81 (24.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.56 USD (81)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
23.87%
Max deposit load:
8.12%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
39 (33.91%)
Short Trades:
76 (66.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
0.12 USD
Average Profit:
0.42 USD
Average Loss:
-2.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-23.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.71 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
13.48%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.15 USD
Maximal:
26.17 USD (20.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.14% (26.17 USD)
By Equity:
48.03% (50.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 114
XAGUSD.m 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 12
XAGUSD.m 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 12K
XAGUSD.m 219
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.29 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 81
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradingProInternational-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

moonwolf
No reviews
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 17:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 01:50
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 06:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 05:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 06:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 05:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
