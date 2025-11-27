- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
30 (90.90%)
Loss Trades:
3 (9.09%)
Best trade:
126.88 USD
Worst trade:
-83.96 USD
Gross Profit:
639.14 USD (33 908 pips)
Gross Loss:
-135.60 USD (7 191 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (396.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
396.86 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
29 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.00
Long Trades:
27 (81.82%)
Short Trades:
6 (18.18%)
Profit Factor:
4.71
Expected Payoff:
15.26 USD
Average Profit:
21.30 USD
Average Loss:
-45.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-51.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-83.96 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
83.96 USD (7.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.78% (83.96 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|26
|EURUSD.m
|7
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|500
|EURUSD.m
|4
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|26K
|EURUSD.m
|265
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +126.88 USD
Worst trade: -84 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +396.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.64 USD
