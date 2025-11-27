SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trendy 5
Stephanny

Trendy 5

Stephanny
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 139%
Monex-Server5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
30 (90.90%)
Loss Trades:
3 (9.09%)
Best trade:
126.88 USD
Worst trade:
-83.96 USD
Gross Profit:
639.14 USD (33 908 pips)
Gross Loss:
-135.60 USD (7 191 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (396.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
396.86 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
29 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.00
Long Trades:
27 (81.82%)
Short Trades:
6 (18.18%)
Profit Factor:
4.71
Expected Payoff:
15.26 USD
Average Profit:
21.30 USD
Average Loss:
-45.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-51.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-83.96 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
83.96 USD (7.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.78% (83.96 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 26
EURUSD.m 7
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 500
EURUSD.m 4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 26K
EURUSD.m 265
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +126.88 USD
Worst trade: -84 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +396.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Server5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Follow the trend is trendy, Sir. By Koki Duit +6281333603791
No reviews
2025.12.05 12:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 07:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 04:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register