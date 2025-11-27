- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
35 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
7 (16.67%)
Best trade:
128.74 USD
Worst trade:
-87.62 USD
Gross Profit:
626.18 USD (32 452 pips)
Gross Loss:
-166.94 USD (8 510 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (425.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
425.67 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
29 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.24
Long Trades:
29 (69.05%)
Short Trades:
13 (30.95%)
Profit Factor:
3.75
Expected Payoff:
10.93 USD
Average Profit:
17.89 USD
Average Loss:
-23.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-71.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.66 USD
Maximal:
87.62 USD (9.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.54% (87.62 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|39
|EURUSD.m
|3
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|464
|EURUSD.m
|-4
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|24K
|EURUSD.m
|-406
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +128.74 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +425.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Server5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Follow trend not trend line. By Koki Duit +6281333603791
