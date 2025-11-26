SignalsSections
Wing Chiu Lui

Elmo

Wing Chiu Lui
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 103%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
442
Profit Trades:
348 (78.73%)
Loss Trades:
94 (21.27%)
Best trade:
98.76 USD
Worst trade:
-63.10 USD
Gross Profit:
3 870.11 USD (3 977 856 pips)
Gross Loss:
-460.79 USD (51 502 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (219.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
219.57 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.59%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
54.00
Long Trades:
256 (57.92%)
Short Trades:
186 (42.08%)
Profit Factor:
8.40
Expected Payoff:
7.71 USD
Average Profit:
11.12 USD
Average Loss:
-4.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
40.63%
Annual Forecast:
493.00%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.98 USD
Maximal:
63.13 USD (1.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.00% (63.13 USD)
By Equity:
75.93% (4 632.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF+ 144
USDCAD+ 69
NZDUSD+ 48
NZDCAD+ 40
XAUUSD+ 35
BTCUSD 11
EURUSD+ 10
HK50ft.r 10
NAS100.r 9
AUDCAD+ 8
DJ30.r 8
EURGBP+ 7
CL-OIL 7
GBPUSD+ 7
AUDUSD+ 7
HK50.r 6
ETHUSD 5
AUDNZD+ 4
SP500.r 2
SOLUSD 2
BNBUSD 2
DOGUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF+ 159
USDCAD+ 50
NZDUSD+ 48
NZDCAD+ 23
XAUUSD+ 1.2K
BTCUSD 484
EURUSD+ 23
HK50ft.r 275
NAS100.r 300
AUDCAD+ 20
DJ30.r 179
EURGBP+ 5
CL-OIL 166
GBPUSD+ 14
AUDUSD+ 7
HK50.r 89
ETHUSD 195
AUDNZD+ 4
SP500.r 38
SOLUSD 74
BNBUSD 23
DOGUSD 58
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF+ 4.4K
USDCAD+ -4.9K
NZDUSD+ 2K
NZDCAD+ 1.1K
XAUUSD+ 76K
BTCUSD 3.1M
EURUSD+ 2.3K
HK50ft.r 260K
NAS100.r 233K
AUDCAD+ 3.1K
DJ30.r 139K
EURGBP+ 370
CL-OIL 6K
GBPUSD+ 1.4K
AUDUSD+ 788
HK50.r 1.5K
ETHUSD 87K
AUDNZD+ 1.3K
SP500.r 19K
SOLUSD 1.5K
BNBUSD 1.9K
DOGUSD 131
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +98.76 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +219.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.54 × 70
No reviews
2026.01.03 21:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.03 00:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 18:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 17:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 14:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 11:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 00:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 00:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 23:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 21:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 13:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 09:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 22:11
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 21:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 20:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 13:42
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.30 23:42
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
