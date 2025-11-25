- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
290
Profit Trades:
267 (92.06%)
Loss Trades:
23 (7.93%)
Best trade:
71.59 EUR
Worst trade:
-24.27 EUR
Gross Profit:
986.40 EUR (15 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-170.91 EUR (2 935 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (102.54 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
170.87 EUR (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
121.82%
Latest trade:
21 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
33.60
Long Trades:
148 (51.03%)
Short Trades:
142 (48.97%)
Profit Factor:
5.77
Expected Payoff:
2.81 EUR
Average Profit:
3.69 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.43 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-21.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.27 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
6.02%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
24.27 EUR (1.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.03% (24.27 EUR)
By Equity:
32.99% (928.76 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|52
|EURUSD
|45
|AUDUSD
|31
|GBPCAD
|26
|NZDCAD
|18
|EURCAD
|17
|GBPAUD
|13
|USDCHF
|10
|NZDCHF
|8
|AUDNZD
|8
|USDCAD
|7
|CADCHF
|6
|GBPCHF
|6
|EURAUD
|6
|AUDJPY
|5
|AUDCHF
|5
|EURNZD
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|NZDJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|123
|EURUSD
|63
|AUDUSD
|53
|GBPCAD
|75
|NZDCAD
|23
|EURCAD
|50
|GBPAUD
|60
|USDCHF
|43
|NZDCHF
|70
|AUDNZD
|27
|USDCAD
|41
|CADCHF
|106
|GBPCHF
|18
|EURAUD
|22
|AUDJPY
|12
|AUDCHF
|12
|EURNZD
|39
|AUDCAD
|14
|EURCHF
|12
|EURGBP
|13
|GBPJPY
|21
|NZDUSD
|1
|NZDJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|3
|XAUUSD
|30
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|886
|AUDUSD
|650
|GBPCAD
|867
|NZDCAD
|208
|EURCAD
|879
|GBPAUD
|1.3K
|USDCHF
|397
|NZDCHF
|308
|AUDNZD
|501
|USDCAD
|602
|CADCHF
|516
|GBPCHF
|167
|EURAUD
|492
|AUDJPY
|260
|AUDCHF
|135
|EURNZD
|830
|AUDCAD
|266
|EURCHF
|125
|EURGBP
|158
|GBPJPY
|498
|NZDUSD
|30
|NZDJPY
|46
|USDJPY
|58
|XAUUSD
|431
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +71.59 EUR
Worst trade: -24 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +102.54 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.63 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.46 × 117
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.84 × 125
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.94 × 197
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.17 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.19 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.25 × 8
|
Bybit-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.40 × 5
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.41 × 98
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.41 × 39
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.55 × 122
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.60 × 15
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.61 × 215
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.62 × 156
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.76 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.86 × 1066
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.90 × 3916
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|2.12 × 66
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.26 × 357
|
OneRoyal-Server
|2.40 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.52 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.64 × 81
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.79 × 156
|
Axiory-Live
|2.82 × 65
Algotrader.
Using 1:30 but you may use what you like.
Min.deposit: 500EUR.
Recommend using the same broker I use: ICmarketsEU.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex and commodity is a high risk market.
No reviews