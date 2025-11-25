SignalsSections
Joakim Silkoset

Scandinaive

Joakim Silkoset
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 41%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
290
Profit Trades:
267 (92.06%)
Loss Trades:
23 (7.93%)
Best trade:
71.59 EUR
Worst trade:
-24.27 EUR
Gross Profit:
986.40 EUR (15 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-170.91 EUR (2 935 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (102.54 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
170.87 EUR (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
121.82%
Latest trade:
21 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
33.60
Long Trades:
148 (51.03%)
Short Trades:
142 (48.97%)
Profit Factor:
5.77
Expected Payoff:
2.81 EUR
Average Profit:
3.69 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.43 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-21.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.27 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
6.02%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
24.27 EUR (1.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.03% (24.27 EUR)
By Equity:
32.99% (928.76 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 52
EURUSD 45
AUDUSD 31
GBPCAD 26
NZDCAD 18
EURCAD 17
GBPAUD 13
USDCHF 10
NZDCHF 8
AUDNZD 8
USDCAD 7
CADCHF 6
GBPCHF 6
EURAUD 6
AUDJPY 5
AUDCHF 5
EURNZD 4
AUDCAD 4
EURCHF 4
EURGBP 4
GBPJPY 3
NZDUSD 3
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 2
XAUUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 123
EURUSD 63
AUDUSD 53
GBPCAD 75
NZDCAD 23
EURCAD 50
GBPAUD 60
USDCHF 43
NZDCHF 70
AUDNZD 27
USDCAD 41
CADCHF 106
GBPCHF 18
EURAUD 22
AUDJPY 12
AUDCHF 12
EURNZD 39
AUDCAD 14
EURCHF 12
EURGBP 13
GBPJPY 21
NZDUSD 1
NZDJPY 2
USDJPY 3
XAUUSD 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 886
AUDUSD 650
GBPCAD 867
NZDCAD 208
EURCAD 879
GBPAUD 1.3K
USDCHF 397
NZDCHF 308
AUDNZD 501
USDCAD 602
CADCHF 516
GBPCHF 167
EURAUD 492
AUDJPY 260
AUDCHF 135
EURNZD 830
AUDCAD 266
EURCHF 125
EURGBP 158
GBPJPY 498
NZDUSD 30
NZDJPY 46
USDJPY 58
XAUUSD 431
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +71.59 EUR
Worst trade: -24 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +102.54 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.63 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live
0.46 × 117
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.84 × 125
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.94 × 197
Exness-MT5Real3
1.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
1.19 × 94
Exness-MT5Real12
1.25 × 8
Bybit-Live
1.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.40 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.41 × 98
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.41 × 39
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.55 × 122
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.60 × 15
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.61 × 215
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.62 × 156
Coinexx-Live
1.76 × 33
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.86 × 1066
RoboForex-ECN
1.90 × 3916
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
FundingTradersGroup-Server
2.12 × 66
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.26 × 357
OneRoyal-Server
2.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.52 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.64 × 81
Darwinex-Live
2.79 × 156
Axiory-Live
2.82 × 65
79 more...
Algotrader. 
Using 1:30 but you may use what you like. 
Min.deposit: 500EUR.
Recommend using the same broker I use: ICmarketsEU.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex and commodity is a high risk market.
No reviews
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 10:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 00:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 22:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
