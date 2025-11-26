SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Fikristrong77
Fitri Yansyah

Fikristrong77

Fitri Yansyah
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 46%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
414
Profit Trades:
186 (44.92%)
Loss Trades:
228 (55.07%)
Best trade:
1 496.77 USD
Worst trade:
-408.81 USD
Gross Profit:
39 983.54 USD (701 341 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34 085.24 USD (567 380 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (2 454.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 185.77 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
98.59%
Max deposit load:
51.92%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
291 (70.29%)
Short Trades:
123 (29.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
14.25 USD
Average Profit:
214.97 USD
Average Loss:
-149.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-2 839.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 887.81 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-56.31%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9 407.00 USD (50.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.67% (9 407.00 USD)
By Equity:
24.73% (822.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 368
EURJPY 10
USDJPY 7
GBPJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
CHFJPY 5
AUDJPY 5
CADJPY 3
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 1
NQ100.R 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7.2K
EURJPY 110
USDJPY -209
GBPJPY -588
NZDJPY 68
CHFJPY -506
AUDJPY -47
CADJPY -58
GBPUSD 112
EURUSD -48
NQ100.R -133
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 168K
EURJPY 2.7K
USDJPY -3.1K
GBPJPY -9.7K
NZDJPY 1.8K
CHFJPY -8.2K
AUDJPY -1K
CADJPY -1K
GBPUSD 1.5K
EURUSD -499
NQ100.R -17K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 496.77 USD
Worst trade: -409 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 454.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 839.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 9
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 23
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
314 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.11 15:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.93% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 06:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 00:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.93% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.07 19:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 20:02
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.96% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fikristrong77
30 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
4K
USD
18
0%
414
44%
99%
1.17
14.25
USD
78%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.