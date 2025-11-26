- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
414
Profit Trades:
186 (44.92%)
Loss Trades:
228 (55.07%)
Best trade:
1 496.77 USD
Worst trade:
-408.81 USD
Gross Profit:
39 983.54 USD (701 341 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34 085.24 USD (567 380 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (2 454.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 185.77 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
98.59%
Max deposit load:
51.92%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
291 (70.29%)
Short Trades:
123 (29.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
14.25 USD
Average Profit:
214.97 USD
Average Loss:
-149.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-2 839.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 887.81 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-56.31%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9 407.00 USD (50.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.67% (9 407.00 USD)
By Equity:
24.73% (822.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|368
|EURJPY
|10
|USDJPY
|7
|GBPJPY
|6
|NZDJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|5
|AUDJPY
|5
|CADJPY
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|NQ100.R
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7.2K
|EURJPY
|110
|USDJPY
|-209
|GBPJPY
|-588
|NZDJPY
|68
|CHFJPY
|-506
|AUDJPY
|-47
|CADJPY
|-58
|GBPUSD
|112
|EURUSD
|-48
|NQ100.R
|-133
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|168K
|EURJPY
|2.7K
|USDJPY
|-3.1K
|GBPJPY
|-9.7K
|NZDJPY
|1.8K
|CHFJPY
|-8.2K
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|EURUSD
|-499
|NQ100.R
|-17K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 496.77 USD
Worst trade: -409 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 454.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 839.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 9
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 23
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
