Zhu He Li

GoldMarket

Zhu He Li
0 reviews
Reliability
56 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2024 1 485%
AnzoCapital-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43 844
Profit Trades:
25 549 (58.27%)
Loss Trades:
18 295 (41.73%)
Best trade:
12 084.00 USD
Worst trade:
-17 640.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 412 332.57 USD (13 147 721 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 188 638.61 USD (13 955 488 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (87.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19 853.12 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
96.46%
Max deposit load:
27.81%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
432
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.66
Long Trades:
20 949 (47.78%)
Short Trades:
22 895 (52.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
5.10 USD
Average Profit:
55.28 USD
Average Loss:
-64.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-11 005.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 964.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.94%
Annual Forecast:
96.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 096.35 USD
Maximal:
29 188.99 USD (10.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.58% (25 716.89 USD)
By Equity:
57.77% (123 191.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 43844
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 224K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -806K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12 084.00 USD
Worst trade: -17 640 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11 005.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AnzoCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.12 × 17
ICMarkets-Live09
1.99 × 377
Tickmill-Live02
2.21 × 389
ICMarkets-Live07
2.63 × 868
Tickmill-Live04
3.21 × 359
ICMarkets-Live08
3.28 × 2512
ICMarketsSC-Live07
3.53 × 1809
AnzoCapital-Live
3.74 × 817
ICMarkets-Live06
3.83 × 82
Exness-Real11
6.66 × 224
Exness-Real
10.59 × 433
GoldMarket：

4 万次交易验证，这套信号，专治 “交易亏麻”还在靠感觉猜涨跌？

这套经过 41961 次实战的交易信号，用数据把 “稳赚” 焊死：净盈利 20.9 万。

它专治你的交易痛点：不用盯盘熬夜，直接给开仓 / 平仓指令；多空双向通吃，行情涨跌都能啃利润；

小仓位 + 高胜率，多空双向稳吃利润，无情绪、风险低。靠它避开 “扛单爆仓”，复刻账户曲线 “稳步上坡”。

让 4 万笔实盘为你打工，今天开始，做信号的主人，不再做情绪的奴隶。

跟单资金 16000 以上或者大约信号源的资金采用 1 倍跟单，点差不要超过 32。


No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 02:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 01:50
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 17:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.