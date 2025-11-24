- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
43 844
Profit Trades:
25 549 (58.27%)
Loss Trades:
18 295 (41.73%)
Best trade:
12 084.00 USD
Worst trade:
-17 640.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 412 332.57 USD (13 147 721 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 188 638.61 USD (13 955 488 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (87.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19 853.12 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
96.46%
Max deposit load:
27.81%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
432
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.66
Long Trades:
20 949 (47.78%)
Short Trades:
22 895 (52.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
5.10 USD
Average Profit:
55.28 USD
Average Loss:
-64.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-11 005.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 964.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.94%
Annual Forecast:
96.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 096.35 USD
Maximal:
29 188.99 USD (10.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.58% (25 716.89 USD)
By Equity:
57.77% (123 191.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|43844
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|224K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-806K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12 084.00 USD
Worst trade: -17 640 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11 005.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AnzoCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|1.99 × 377
|
Tickmill-Live02
|2.21 × 389
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|2.63 × 868
|
Tickmill-Live04
|3.21 × 359
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|3.28 × 2512
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|3.53 × 1809
|
AnzoCapital-Live
|3.74 × 817
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|3.83 × 82
|
Exness-Real11
|6.66 × 224
|
Exness-Real
|10.59 × 433
GoldMarket：
4 万次交易验证，这套信号，专治 “交易亏麻”还在靠感觉猜涨跌？
这套经过 41961 次实战的交易信号，用数据把 “稳赚” 焊死：净盈利 20.9 万。
它专治你的交易痛点：不用盯盘熬夜，直接给开仓 / 平仓指令；多空双向通吃，行情涨跌都能啃利润；
小仓位 + 高胜率，多空双向稳吃利润，无情绪、风险低。靠它避开 “扛单爆仓”，复刻账户曲线 “稳步上坡”。
让 4 万笔实盘为你打工，今天开始，做信号的主人，不再做情绪的奴隶。
跟单资金 16000 以上或者大约信号源的资金采用 1 倍跟单，点差不要超过 32。
