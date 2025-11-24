- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 457
Profit Trades:
1 864 (75.86%)
Loss Trades:
593 (24.14%)
Best trade:
34 943.04 USD
Worst trade:
-18 251.23 USD
Gross Profit:
332 441.13 USD (1 044 059 pips)
Gross Loss:
-316 562.12 USD (1 663 217 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (2 177.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69 822.43 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
54.78%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
180
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
1 214 (49.41%)
Short Trades:
1 243 (50.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
6.46 USD
Average Profit:
178.35 USD
Average Loss:
-533.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-32 562.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61 764.30 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-47.82%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 717.52 USD
Maximal:
152 284.58 USD (34.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.96% (152 284.58 USD)
By Equity:
97.68% (187 873.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2185
|EURNZD
|28
|EURAUD
|28
|EURJPY
|24
|AUDJPY
|22
|HK50ft
|21
|CADJPY
|19
|NZDJPY
|18
|EURCAD
|16
|USDCHF
|16
|USDCAD
|11
|AUDCHF
|10
|AUDNZD
|9
|NZDCAD
|9
|NZDCHF
|8
|CADCHF
|8
|NZDUSD
|8
|AUDCAD
|7
|AUDUSD
|5
|EURCHF
|5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|EURNZD
|2.6K
|EURAUD
|3.6K
|EURJPY
|2.5K
|AUDJPY
|2.3K
|HK50ft
|167
|CADJPY
|2.1K
|NZDJPY
|866
|EURCAD
|2.4K
|USDCHF
|481
|USDCAD
|1.3K
|AUDCHF
|962
|AUDNZD
|743
|NZDCAD
|968
|NZDCHF
|1.4K
|CADCHF
|1.5K
|NZDUSD
|530
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|AUDUSD
|948
|EURCHF
|180
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-668K
|EURNZD
|475
|EURAUD
|2.8K
|EURJPY
|2K
|AUDJPY
|3.2K
|HK50ft
|32K
|CADJPY
|1.7K
|NZDJPY
|-3K
|EURCAD
|3.8K
|USDCHF
|-1.7K
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|AUDCHF
|854
|AUDNZD
|624
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|NZDCHF
|627
|CADCHF
|1.4K
|NZDUSD
|-1.9K
|AUDCAD
|3.2K
|AUDUSD
|1.8K
|EURCHF
|-203
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +34 943.04 USD
Worst trade: -18 251 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 177.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32 562.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
