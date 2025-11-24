SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Golden Trader
Macy Chan

Golden Trader

Macy Chan
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -7%
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 457
Profit Trades:
1 864 (75.86%)
Loss Trades:
593 (24.14%)
Best trade:
34 943.04 USD
Worst trade:
-18 251.23 USD
Gross Profit:
332 441.13 USD (1 044 059 pips)
Gross Loss:
-316 562.12 USD (1 663 217 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (2 177.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69 822.43 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
54.78%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
180
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
1 214 (49.41%)
Short Trades:
1 243 (50.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
6.46 USD
Average Profit:
178.35 USD
Average Loss:
-533.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-32 562.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61 764.30 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-47.82%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 717.52 USD
Maximal:
152 284.58 USD (34.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.96% (152 284.58 USD)
By Equity:
97.68% (187 873.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2185
EURNZD 28
EURAUD 28
EURJPY 24
AUDJPY 22
HK50ft 21
CADJPY 19
NZDJPY 18
EURCAD 16
USDCHF 16
USDCAD 11
AUDCHF 10
AUDNZD 9
NZDCAD 9
NZDCHF 8
CADCHF 8
NZDUSD 8
AUDCAD 7
AUDUSD 5
EURCHF 5
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -11K
EURNZD 2.6K
EURAUD 3.6K
EURJPY 2.5K
AUDJPY 2.3K
HK50ft 167
CADJPY 2.1K
NZDJPY 866
EURCAD 2.4K
USDCHF 481
USDCAD 1.3K
AUDCHF 962
AUDNZD 743
NZDCAD 968
NZDCHF 1.4K
CADCHF 1.5K
NZDUSD 530
AUDCAD 1.3K
AUDUSD 948
EURCHF 180
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -668K
EURNZD 475
EURAUD 2.8K
EURJPY 2K
AUDJPY 3.2K
HK50ft 32K
CADJPY 1.7K
NZDJPY -3K
EURCAD 3.8K
USDCHF -1.7K
USDCAD 2.3K
AUDCHF 854
AUDNZD 624
NZDCAD 1.5K
NZDCHF 627
CADCHF 1.4K
NZDUSD -1.9K
AUDCAD 3.2K
AUDUSD 1.8K
EURCHF -203
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
7.64 × 11
No reviews
2025.12.31 17:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 19:32
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.1% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 18:29
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.1% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 17:29
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 20:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 06:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 11:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 05:41
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
