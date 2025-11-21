SignalsSections
Sekar Mayang Galang Tyananda

Alexandria

Sekar Mayang Galang Tyananda
0 reviews
Reliability
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 170%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
279
Profit Trades:
103 (36.91%)
Loss Trades:
176 (63.08%)
Best trade:
1 476.03 USD
Worst trade:
-413.00 USD
Gross Profit:
28 236.38 USD (327 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 860.66 USD (226 408 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (4 134.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 134.21 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
23.71%
Max deposit load:
3.11%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
192 (68.82%)
Short Trades:
87 (31.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
22.85 USD
Average Profit:
274.14 USD
Average Loss:
-124.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-706.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 817.20 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.50%
Annual Forecast:
30.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
384.68 USD
Maximal:
3 345.26 USD (43.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.29% (3 345.26 USD)
By Equity:
5.36% (187.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 258
USDJPY 5
EURJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
CHFJPY 3
AUDJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
CADJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.4K
USDJPY 14
EURJPY 89
NZDJPY 34
CHFJPY -71
AUDJPY -45
GBPJPY -52
GBPUSD -2
CADJPY 33
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 102K
USDJPY 2.6K
EURJPY 1.6K
NZDJPY 1.1K
CHFJPY -4K
AUDJPY -2K
GBPJPY -1.5K
GBPUSD 0
CADJPY 1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 476.03 USD
Worst trade: -413 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 134.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -706.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 20
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 9
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.11.21 07:51
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.09% of days out of 274 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
