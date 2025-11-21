- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
279
Profit Trades:
103 (36.91%)
Loss Trades:
176 (63.08%)
Best trade:
1 476.03 USD
Worst trade:
-413.00 USD
Gross Profit:
28 236.38 USD (327 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 860.66 USD (226 408 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (4 134.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 134.21 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
23.71%
Max deposit load:
3.11%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
192 (68.82%)
Short Trades:
87 (31.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
22.85 USD
Average Profit:
274.14 USD
Average Loss:
-124.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-706.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 817.20 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.50%
Annual Forecast:
30.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
384.68 USD
Maximal:
3 345.26 USD (43.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.29% (3 345.26 USD)
By Equity:
5.36% (187.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|258
|USDJPY
|5
|EURJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.4K
|USDJPY
|14
|EURJPY
|89
|NZDJPY
|34
|CHFJPY
|-71
|AUDJPY
|-45
|GBPJPY
|-52
|GBPUSD
|-2
|CADJPY
|33
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|102K
|USDJPY
|2.6K
|EURJPY
|1.6K
|NZDJPY
|1.1K
|CHFJPY
|-4K
|AUDJPY
|-2K
|GBPJPY
|-1.5K
|GBPUSD
|0
|CADJPY
|1K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 476.03 USD
Worst trade: -413 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 134.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -706.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 20
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 9
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews