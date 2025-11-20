SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / WD lancar
Padiyono

WD lancar

Padiyono
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
OctaFX-Real10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
74 (79.56%)
Loss Trades:
19 (20.43%)
Best trade:
38.60 USD
Worst trade:
-88.94 USD
Gross Profit:
258.93 USD (1 432 097 pips)
Gross Loss:
-226.05 USD (1 563 749 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (62.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.38 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
2.30%
Max deposit load:
1.16%
Latest trade:
23 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.20
Long Trades:
49 (52.69%)
Short Trades:
44 (47.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
3.50 USD
Average Loss:
-11.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-163.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-163.93 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
163.93 USD (12.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.11% (163.93 USD)
By Equity:
0.48% (5.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 73
ETHUSD 20
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 3
ETHUSD 30
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -156K
ETHUSD 24K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.60 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -163.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real7
15.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
20.48 × 63
WD lancar saja
No reviews
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
High current drawdown in 125% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 13:06
High current drawdown in 125% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 07:50
High current drawdown in 125% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 02:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 23:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 23:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 23:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.