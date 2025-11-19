- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
555
Profit Trades:
405 (72.97%)
Loss Trades:
150 (27.03%)
Best trade:
39.54 USD
Worst trade:
-85.57 USD
Gross Profit:
2 478.78 USD (234 157 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 542.17 USD (113 621 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (214.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
214.41 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
91.37%
Max deposit load:
139.15%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
190
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
172 (30.99%)
Short Trades:
383 (69.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
1.69 USD
Average Profit:
6.12 USD
Average Loss:
-10.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-152.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-347.58 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
44.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
240.40 USD
Maximal:
576.79 USD (27.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.41% (574.47 USD)
By Equity:
31.03% (551.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|357
|GBPNZD
|50
|GBPJPY
|49
|CHFJPY
|40
|AUDUSD
|23
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURJPY
|7
|USDJPY
|5
|CADJPY
|5
|USDCAD
|4
|EURUSD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|GBPNZD
|-105
|GBPJPY
|49
|CHFJPY
|-123
|AUDUSD
|-326
|GBPUSD
|11
|EURJPY
|14
|USDJPY
|15
|CADJPY
|10
|USDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|9
|NZDJPY
|11
|AUDJPY
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|133K
|GBPNZD
|-7.5K
|GBPJPY
|8.2K
|CHFJPY
|-19K
|AUDUSD
|-4.7K
|GBPUSD
|329
|EURJPY
|2.3K
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|CADJPY
|1.6K
|USDCAD
|254
|EURUSD
|186
|NZDJPY
|1.7K
|AUDJPY
|1.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.54 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -152.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.31 × 341
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 309
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.85 × 188
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.95 × 85
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.05 × 134
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.19 × 254
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.20 × 221
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.23 × 1660
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.28 × 69
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
27%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
5
0%
555
72%
91%
1.60
1.69
USD
USD
31%
1:25