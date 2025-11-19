SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trader friendly
Hong Hiep Vu

Trader friendly

Hong Hiep Vu
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 27%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:25
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
555
Profit Trades:
405 (72.97%)
Loss Trades:
150 (27.03%)
Best trade:
39.54 USD
Worst trade:
-85.57 USD
Gross Profit:
2 478.78 USD (234 157 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 542.17 USD (113 621 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (214.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
214.41 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
91.37%
Max deposit load:
139.15%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
190
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
172 (30.99%)
Short Trades:
383 (69.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
1.69 USD
Average Profit:
6.12 USD
Average Loss:
-10.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-152.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-347.58 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
44.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
240.40 USD
Maximal:
576.79 USD (27.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.41% (574.47 USD)
By Equity:
31.03% (551.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 357
GBPNZD 50
GBPJPY 49
CHFJPY 40
AUDUSD 23
GBPUSD 9
EURJPY 7
USDJPY 5
CADJPY 5
USDCAD 4
EURUSD 2
NZDJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
GBPNZD -105
GBPJPY 49
CHFJPY -123
AUDUSD -326
GBPUSD 11
EURJPY 14
USDJPY 15
CADJPY 10
USDCAD 2
EURUSD 9
NZDJPY 11
AUDJPY 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 133K
GBPNZD -7.5K
GBPJPY 8.2K
CHFJPY -19K
AUDUSD -4.7K
GBPUSD 329
EURJPY 2.3K
USDJPY 2.5K
CADJPY 1.6K
USDCAD 254
EURUSD 186
NZDJPY 1.7K
AUDJPY 1.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.54 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -152.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 341
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 309
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.85 × 188
VantageFX-Live
0.95 × 85
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
1.05 × 134
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
Eightcap-Live
1.19 × 254
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
ICMarkets-MT5
1.20 × 221
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.23 × 1660
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.28 × 69
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
55 more...
No reviews
2025.12.16 16:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 06:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 19:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 00:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.29 14:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 18:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 03:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trader friendly
30 USD per month
27%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
5
0%
555
72%
91%
1.60
1.69
USD
31%
1:25
