Mark Anthony Jimenez

Stallion

Mark Anthony Jimenez
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -60%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
747
Profit Trades:
365 (48.86%)
Loss Trades:
382 (51.14%)
Best trade:
1 043.50 USD
Worst trade:
-662.50 USD
Gross Profit:
23 278.09 USD (804 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 187.85 USD (442 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (1 598.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 598.23 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
78.75%
Max deposit load:
152.14%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
116
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.37
Long Trades:
681 (91.16%)
Short Trades:
66 (8.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
5.48 USD
Average Profit:
63.78 USD
Average Loss:
-50.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-458.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 255.74 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-70.63%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
626.75 USD
Maximal:
2 983.34 USD (88.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.36% (2 982.76 USD)
By Equity:
59.18% (679.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 668
GBPCAD 55
XAGUSD 22
GBPAUD 1
USDCHF 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
GBPCAD 149
XAGUSD 1.5K
GBPAUD 43
USDCHF -58
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 285K
GBPCAD 1.9K
XAGUSD 76K
GBPAUD 75
USDCHF -40
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 043.50 USD
Worst trade: -663 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 598.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -458.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 19
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3620
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 472
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.33 × 246
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.84 × 227
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 1
StriforLtd-Live
2.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
100 more...
TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.

It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success. 

I recommend to use a broker with a very tight Spreads like IC Markets. You can check them out and see for yourself for their very low spreads and some starts from 0.

A minimum of USD$600 trading balance so that it can cover for drawdowns.

Leverage of 1:500 

1. BE REALISTIC.

2. BE LOGICAL.

3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.

  • Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk. 
  • This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.
  • Your profits will also depend from your capital.
  • Trade only what you can afford to lose.

MAY THE POINTS BE IN OUR FAVOR!


    No reviews
    2026.01.12 18:05
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.12 17:03
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.12 16:03
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.09 19:41
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.09 18:41
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.09 17:39
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.08 12:21
    High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 10:11
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 09:11
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 08:08
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 07:08
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 06:08
    High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2025.12.26 04:02
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.26 03:02
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.15 12:00
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.12.15 10:57
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.12.12 13:32
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.09 17:10
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.12.09 10:53
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.12.09 10:53
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    Signal
    Price
    Growth
    Subscribers
    Funds
    Balance
    Weeks
    Expert Advisors
    Trades
    Win %
    Activity
    PF
    Expected Payoff
    Drawdown
    Leverage
    Stallion
    30 USD per month
    -60%
    0
    0
    USD
    4.1K
    USD
    10
    72%
    747
    48%
    79%
    1.21
    5.48
    USD
    99%
    1:500
    Copy

