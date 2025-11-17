- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|668
|GBPCAD
|55
|XAGUSD
|22
|GBPAUD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|GBPCAD
|149
|XAGUSD
|1.5K
|GBPAUD
|43
|USDCHF
|-58
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|285K
|GBPCAD
|1.9K
|XAGUSD
|76K
|GBPAUD
|75
|USDCHF
|-40
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 19
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3620
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 472
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.33 × 246
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.84 × 227
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.00 × 1
|
StriforLtd-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.
It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success.
I recommend to use a broker with a very tight Spreads like IC Markets. You can check them out and see for yourself for their very low spreads and some starts from 0.
A minimum of USD$600 trading balance so that it can cover for drawdowns.
Leverage of 1:500
1. BE REALISTIC.
2. BE LOGICAL.
3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.
- Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk.
- This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.
- Your profits will also depend from your capital.
- Trade only what you can afford to lose.
MAY THE POINTS BE IN OUR FAVOR!
