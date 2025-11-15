SignalsSections
IROQUOIS XAUUSD M5 750 EUR

  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
74 (89.15%)
Loss Trades:
9 (10.84%)
Best trade:
73.66 EUR
Worst trade:
-297.35 EUR
Gross Profit:
533.63 EUR (4 898 pips)
Gross Loss:
-767.29 EUR (6 475 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (225.51 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
225.51 EUR (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
1.28%
Max deposit load:
23.20%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.51
Long Trades:
45 (54.22%)
Short Trades:
38 (45.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-2.82 EUR
Average Profit:
7.21 EUR
Average Loss:
-85.25 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-297.35 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-44.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
243.86 EUR
Maximal:
457.80 EUR (47.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.03% (457.80 EUR)
By Equity:
31.76% (238.18 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 83
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -266
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -1.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +73.66 EUR
Worst trade: -297 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +225.51 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.83 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
IROQUOIS XAUUSD M5 750 EUR is a scalping EA on the M5 timeframe. 

You can start copying the signal with a minimum investment of $100. The lot size will be automatically adjusted based on your balance.

It increments by 0.01 lots for every $50.

It operates with a pending BUY order and a pending SELL order. It has a stop-loss (SL) of -20 points.

It is not active during high and medium news periods.

It operates from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (IC Trading broker time).

It is advisable to withdraw your profits regularly.


2025.12.18 13:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 13:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.12 07:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 08:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 10:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 08:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 11:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 10:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 09:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 09:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 09:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.17 08:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 08:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.17 08:49
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.15 13:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 13:37
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 13:37
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.15 13:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
IROQUOIS XAUUSD M5 750 EUR
30 USD per month
-43%
0
0
USD
341
EUR
5
100%
83
89%
1%
0.69
-2.82
EUR
58%
1:500
Copy

