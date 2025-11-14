SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EA GEN 2
Ridan Sandria Wijaya

EA GEN 2

Ridan Sandria Wijaya
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 481
Profit Trades:
3 102 (56.59%)
Loss Trades:
2 379 (43.40%)
Best trade:
213.12 USD
Worst trade:
-67.00 USD
Gross Profit:
15 480.93 USD (1 098 666 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 615.02 USD (1 104 724 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (17.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
386.99 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
95.89%
Max deposit load:
2.10%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
899
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.93
Long Trades:
2 662 (48.57%)
Short Trades:
2 819 (51.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
4.99 USD
Average Loss:
-5.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-88.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-183.43 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
15.29%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.22 USD
Maximal:
483.26 USD (3.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.69% (483.26 USD)
By Equity:
8.85% (1 119.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 5481
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv 2.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv -6.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +213.12 USD
Worst trade: -67 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.14 10:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 10:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA GEN 2
30 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
6
99%
5 481
56%
96%
1.22
0.52
USD
9%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.