Mohammad Rodivol Hak

PolaN

Mohammad Rodivol Hak
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 104%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
42 (50.60%)
Loss Trades:
41 (49.40%)
Best trade:
45.11 USD
Worst trade:
-21.07 USD
Gross Profit:
665.37 USD (66 642 pips)
Gross Loss:
-469.51 USD (46 946 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (214.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
214.35 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
39.97%
Max deposit load:
2.46%
Latest trade:
33 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
59 (71.08%)
Short Trades:
24 (28.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
2.36 USD
Average Profit:
15.84 USD
Average Loss:
-11.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-100.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.99 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
39.96%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.49 USD
Maximal:
132.30 USD (31.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.43% (132.30 USD)
By Equity:
10.37% (18.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 82
AUDJPY_MRG 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 198
AUDJPY_MRG -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 20K
AUDJPY_MRG -280
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.11 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -100.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.27 11:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 14:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 04:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 03:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 02:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 01:20
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.19 01:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 21:52
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.10 21:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 07:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
