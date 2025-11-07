- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
42 (50.60%)
Loss Trades:
41 (49.40%)
Best trade:
45.11 USD
Worst trade:
-21.07 USD
Gross Profit:
665.37 USD (66 642 pips)
Gross Loss:
-469.51 USD (46 946 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (214.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
214.35 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
39.97%
Max deposit load:
2.46%
Latest trade:
33 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
59 (71.08%)
Short Trades:
24 (28.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
2.36 USD
Average Profit:
15.84 USD
Average Loss:
-11.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-100.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.99 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
39.96%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.49 USD
Maximal:
132.30 USD (31.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.43% (132.30 USD)
By Equity:
10.37% (18.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_MRG
|82
|AUDJPY_MRG
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_MRG
|198
|AUDJPY_MRG
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_MRG
|20K
|AUDJPY_MRG
|-280
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +45.11 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +214.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -100.99 USD
