- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
25 (53.19%)
Loss Trades:
22 (46.81%)
Best trade:
238.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-399.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
1 015.00 BRL (422 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 308.00 BRL (525 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (122.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
420.00 BRL (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
12.89%
Max deposit load:
1.02%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
23 (48.94%)
Short Trades:
24 (51.06%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-6.23 BRL
Average Profit:
40.60 BRL
Average Loss:
-59.45 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-59.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-741.00 BRL (3)
Monthly growth:
-6.10%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
621.00 BRL
Maximal:
760.00 BRL (14.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.67% (760.00 BRL)
By Equity:
7.62% (381.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|FLRY3
|9
|BBSE3
|9
|KLBN11
|7
|MULT3
|5
|TOTS3
|4
|B3SA3
|3
|TAEE11
|3
|EQTL3
|3
|BPAC11
|2
|ABEV3
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|FLRY3
|53
|BBSE3
|65
|KLBN11
|-20
|MULT3
|-214
|TOTS3
|-107
|B3SA3
|-59
|TAEE11
|11
|EQTL3
|24
|BPAC11
|-2
|ABEV3
|120
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|FLRY3
|26
|BBSE3
|101
|KLBN11
|-24
|MULT3
|-145
|TOTS3
|-102
|B3SA3
|-18
|TAEE11
|21
|EQTL3
|-5
|BPAC11
|-3
|ABEV3
|46
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +238.00 BRL
Worst trade: -399 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +122.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Mean Reverse AI
No reviews