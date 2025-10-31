SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AiTraderB3
Marcus Cabral

AiTraderB3

Marcus Cabral
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -6%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
25 (53.19%)
Loss Trades:
22 (46.81%)
Best trade:
238.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-399.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
1 015.00 BRL (422 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 308.00 BRL (525 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (122.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
420.00 BRL (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
12.89%
Max deposit load:
1.02%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
23 (48.94%)
Short Trades:
24 (51.06%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-6.23 BRL
Average Profit:
40.60 BRL
Average Loss:
-59.45 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-59.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-741.00 BRL (3)
Monthly growth:
-6.10%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
621.00 BRL
Maximal:
760.00 BRL (14.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.67% (760.00 BRL)
By Equity:
7.62% (381.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
FLRY3 9
BBSE3 9
KLBN11 7
MULT3 5
TOTS3 4
B3SA3 3
TAEE11 3
EQTL3 3
BPAC11 2
ABEV3 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
FLRY3 53
BBSE3 65
KLBN11 -20
MULT3 -214
TOTS3 -107
B3SA3 -59
TAEE11 11
EQTL3 24
BPAC11 -2
ABEV3 120
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
FLRY3 26
BBSE3 101
KLBN11 -24
MULT3 -145
TOTS3 -102
B3SA3 -18
TAEE11 21
EQTL3 -5
BPAC11 -3
ABEV3 46
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +238.00 BRL
Worst trade: -399 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +122.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
0.25 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Mean Reverse AI 
No reviews
2025.12.22 18:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 22:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 21:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 22:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 17:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 19:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 21:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 21:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.31 17:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 17:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register