Trades:
1 194
Profit Trades:
586 (49.07%)
Loss Trades:
608 (50.92%)
Best trade:
16 568.38 USD
Worst trade:
-7 265.02 USD
Gross Profit:
189 623.59 USD (37 608 983 pips)
Gross Loss:
-167 849.99 USD (44 002 345 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (4 800.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31 023.48 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
67.65%
Max deposit load:
5.43%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.58
Long Trades:
693 (58.04%)
Short Trades:
501 (41.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
18.24 USD
Average Profit:
323.59 USD
Average Loss:
-276.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
89 (-1 185.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23 075.93 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
3.98%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 675.19 USD
Maximal:
37 522.16 USD (87.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.61% (1 065.15 USD)
By Equity:
20.30% (2 379.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1192
|archived
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|21K
|archived
|408
|XAUUSD
|352
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-6.4M
|archived
|0
|XAUUSD
|175
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 13
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 8
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 4
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 4
|
TPGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 5
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
bitcoin robot Account
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
1
USD
USD
10
99%
1 194
49%
68%
1.12
18.24
USD
USD
20%
1:500