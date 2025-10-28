- Growth
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
64 (95.52%)
Loss Trades:
3 (4.48%)
Best trade:
669.00 USD
Worst trade:
-47.74 USD
Gross Profit:
8 194.63 USD (494 985 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.79 USD (34 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (2 145.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 565.26 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.84
Trading activity:
86.08%
Max deposit load:
22.22%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
170.48
Long Trades:
33 (49.25%)
Short Trades:
34 (50.75%)
Profit Factor:
146.88
Expected Payoff:
121.48 USD
Average Profit:
128.04 USD
Average Loss:
-18.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-47.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.74 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
49.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
47.74 USD (0.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.33% (47.74 USD)
By Equity:
52.18% (9 400.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|58
|Bitcoin.s
|4
|#US30
|2
|#US100
|2
|#GER40
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|7.7K
|Bitcoin.s
|189
|#US30
|28
|#US100
|210
|#GER40
|32
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|84K
|Bitcoin.s
|405K
|#US30
|570
|#US100
|4.3K
|#GER40
|591
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +669.00 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 145.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.74 USD
