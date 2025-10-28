SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DamienCross BCR 10K
DamienCross

DamienCross BCR 10K

DamienCross
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 81%
BCR-MT5
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
64 (95.52%)
Loss Trades:
3 (4.48%)
Best trade:
669.00 USD
Worst trade:
-47.74 USD
Gross Profit:
8 194.63 USD (494 985 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.79 USD (34 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (2 145.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 565.26 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.84
Trading activity:
86.08%
Max deposit load:
22.22%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
170.48
Long Trades:
33 (49.25%)
Short Trades:
34 (50.75%)
Profit Factor:
146.88
Expected Payoff:
121.48 USD
Average Profit:
128.04 USD
Average Loss:
-18.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-47.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.74 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
49.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
47.74 USD (0.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.33% (47.74 USD)
By Equity:
52.18% (9 400.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 58
Bitcoin.s 4
#US30 2
#US100 2
#GER40 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 7.7K
Bitcoin.s 189
#US30 28
#US100 210
#GER40 32
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 84K
Bitcoin.s 405K
#US30 570
#US100 4.3K
#GER40 591
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +669.00 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 145.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCR-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 01:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 23:47
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 21:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 05:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 16:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 11:08
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 01:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 11:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 13:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 12:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 00:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.30 00:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.29 23:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 23:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.28 16:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register