SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Forex trading
Alexander Pavlenko

Forex trading

Alexander Pavlenko
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 412%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
58 (79.45%)
Loss Trades:
15 (20.55%)
Best trade:
7.29 USD
Worst trade:
-1.62 USD
Gross Profit:
110.99 USD (13 919 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.11 USD (810 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (25.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.60 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading activity:
56.48%
Max deposit load:
2.04%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
58.59
Long Trades:
47 (64.38%)
Short Trades:
26 (35.62%)
Profit Factor:
18.17
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
1.91 USD
Average Loss:
-0.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.12%
Annual Forecast:
37.91%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
1.79 USD (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.15% (0.18 USD)
By Equity:
4.17% (24.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 17
NZDUSD 16
USDCAD 15
EURUSD 13
EURJPY 5
GBPAUD 4
AUDJPY 2
USDJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 12
NZDUSD 27
USDCAD 23
EURUSD 15
EURJPY 4
GBPAUD 16
AUDJPY 8
USDJPY 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 1.8K
NZDUSD 2.7K
USDCAD 2.6K
EURUSD 1.6K
EURJPY 743
GBPAUD 2.6K
AUDJPY 1.2K
USDJPY -20
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.29 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.00 × 25
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
GemTradeCo-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 4
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 6
TickmillAsia-Live
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 11
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
BDSwiss-Server01
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real23
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 12
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Live01
0.00 × 9
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
CDGGlobal-Server
0.00 × 16
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 34
201 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 15:02
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 05:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 03:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.06 14:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 13:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 23:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 08:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 13:12
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 16 days. This comprises 10.88% of days out of the 147 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Forex trading
30 USD per month
412%
0
0
USD
619
USD
33
95%
73
79%
56%
18.16
1.44
USD
4%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.