- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
58 (79.45%)
Loss Trades:
15 (20.55%)
Best trade:
7.29 USD
Worst trade:
-1.62 USD
Gross Profit:
110.99 USD (13 919 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.11 USD (810 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (25.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.60 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading activity:
56.48%
Max deposit load:
2.04%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
58.59
Long Trades:
47 (64.38%)
Short Trades:
26 (35.62%)
Profit Factor:
18.17
Expected Payoff:
1.44 USD
Average Profit:
1.91 USD
Average Loss:
-0.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.12%
Annual Forecast:
37.91%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
1.79 USD (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.15% (0.18 USD)
By Equity:
4.17% (24.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|17
|NZDUSD
|16
|USDCAD
|15
|EURUSD
|13
|EURJPY
|5
|GBPAUD
|4
|AUDJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|12
|NZDUSD
|27
|USDCAD
|23
|EURUSD
|15
|EURJPY
|4
|GBPAUD
|16
|AUDJPY
|8
|USDJPY
|0
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|1.8K
|NZDUSD
|2.7K
|USDCAD
|2.6K
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|EURJPY
|743
|GBPAUD
|2.6K
|AUDJPY
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|-20
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.29 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
GemTradeCo-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 4
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 6
|
TickmillAsia-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 16
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 11
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 2
|
BDSwiss-Server01
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 12
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CDGGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 16
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 34
