The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live 0.00 × 1 Tradestone-Real 0.00 × 1 FXCC1-Trade 0.14 × 7 RoboMarketsDE-ECN 0.21 × 38 ICTrading-MT5-4 0.31 × 42 ICMarkets-MT5 0.59 × 17 MonetaMarkets-Live 0.67 × 6 FIBOGroup-MT5 Server 0.67 × 3 Alpari-Real01 0.83 × 41 RannForex-Server 0.99 × 73 VantageInternational-Live 13 1.00 × 12 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3 1.00 × 3 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 1.00 × 1 Alpari-MT5 1.00 × 7 StriforLLC-Live 1.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 5 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 1.16 × 57 VantageInternational-Live 1.16 × 63 RoboMarketsSC-ECN 1.20 × 41 RoboForex-ECN 1.26 × 16358 Teletrade-Sharp ECN 1.49 × 109 Bybit-Live 1.50 × 2 PUPrime-Live2 1.55 × 319 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 1.67 × 6 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 1.69 × 830 121 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor