- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
29 (72.50%)
Loss Trades:
11 (27.50%)
Best trade:
6.77 USD
Worst trade:
-8.35 USD
Gross Profit:
60.47 USD (5 304 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.25 USD (5 612 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (16.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.01 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
52.89%
Max deposit load:
15.33%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
13 (32.50%)
Short Trades:
27 (67.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
2.09 USD
Average Loss:
-3.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-20.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.42 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
15.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.84 USD
Maximal:
20.49 USD (18.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.99% (20.45 USD)
By Equity:
18.12% (20.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|6
|EURJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDJPY
|-17
|GBPJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|-15
|CADJPY
|5
|EURCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|9
|NZDCAD
|9
|GBPAUD
|5
|USDCHF
|-1
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|6
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURUSD
|-1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDJPY
|-2.4K
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|-2.1K
|CADJPY
|732
|EURCHF
|-33
|AUDUSD
|636
|NZDCAD
|526
|GBPAUD
|457
|USDCHF
|-27
|NZDJPY
|135
|EURGBP
|278
|AUDCAD
|112
|AUDCHF
|89
|AUDNZD
|201
|EURUSD
|-51
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.77 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.14 × 7
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 38
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.31 × 42
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.59 × 17
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.00 × 7
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.16 × 57
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.26 × 16358
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
Bybit-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.67 × 6
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.69 × 830
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
116
USD
USD
16
100%
40
72%
53%
1.43
0.46
USD
USD
18%
1:500