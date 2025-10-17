SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / H Emperor Robo 677
Aleksandr Valutsa

H Emperor Robo 677

Aleksandr Valutsa
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
29 (72.50%)
Loss Trades:
11 (27.50%)
Best trade:
6.77 USD
Worst trade:
-8.35 USD
Gross Profit:
60.47 USD (5 304 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.25 USD (5 612 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (16.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.01 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
52.89%
Max deposit load:
15.33%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
13 (32.50%)
Short Trades:
27 (67.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
2.09 USD
Average Loss:
-3.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-20.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.42 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
15.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.84 USD
Maximal:
20.49 USD (18.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.99% (20.45 USD)
By Equity:
18.12% (20.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDJPY 6
GBPJPY 6
EURJPY 4
CADJPY 3
EURCHF 3
AUDUSD 3
NZDCAD 3
GBPAUD 2
USDCHF 2
NZDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
AUDCAD 1
AUDCHF 1
AUDNZD 1
EURUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDJPY -17
GBPJPY 8
EURJPY -15
CADJPY 5
EURCHF 3
AUDUSD 9
NZDCAD 9
GBPAUD 5
USDCHF -1
NZDJPY 2
EURGBP 6
AUDCAD 1
AUDCHF 1
AUDNZD 1
EURUSD -1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDJPY -2.4K
GBPJPY 1.1K
EURJPY -2.1K
CADJPY 732
EURCHF -33
AUDUSD 636
NZDCAD 526
GBPAUD 457
USDCHF -27
NZDJPY 135
EURGBP 278
AUDCAD 112
AUDCHF 89
AUDNZD 201
EURUSD -51
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.77 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.14 × 7
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 38
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.31 × 42
ICMarkets-MT5
0.59 × 17
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.00 × 7
StriforLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.16 × 57
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
RoboForex-ECN
1.26 × 16358
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
Bybit-Live
1.50 × 2
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.67 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.69 × 830
121 more...
EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59948


No reviews
2026.01.13 22:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.13 22:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 02:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 13:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 11:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 11:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 12:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 07:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 06:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.02 11:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.02 10:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.31 06:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 7 days. This comprises 15.56% of days out of the 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 02:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.22 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.17 19:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 6.45% of days out of the 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 19:52
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of the 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 19:52
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.