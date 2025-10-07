- Growth
Trades:
323
Profit Trades:
237 (73.37%)
Loss Trades:
86 (26.63%)
Best trade:
131.97 USD
Worst trade:
-767.62 USD
Gross Profit:
3 162.86 USD (2 032 509 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 526.18 USD (696 746 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (546.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
546.96 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
94.96%
Max deposit load:
112.83%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
99
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
186 (57.59%)
Short Trades:
137 (42.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
1.97 USD
Average Profit:
13.35 USD
Average Loss:
-29.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 102.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 102.88 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-86.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 240.00 USD (48.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.39% (1 240.00 USD)
By Equity:
97.88% (1 217.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|283
|BTCUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|BTCUSD
|-17
|EURUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPUSD
|-1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|82K
|BTCUSD
|-54K
|EURUSD
|130
|USDJPY
|274
|USDCHF
|48
|GBPUSD
|-76
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +131.97 USD
Worst trade: -768 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +546.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 102.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 9
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.19 × 190
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.31 × 345
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 168
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.89 × 192
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 3
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|1.00 × 5
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.08 × 83
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.10 × 115
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.15 × 1599
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.19 × 254
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
This is a swing trading account focused on gold, and sometimes on Bitcoin as well. In my trades, I recommend having at least $1,000 in capital so you can follow along. The expectation is that we can make around $100 to $200 per month with this account.
