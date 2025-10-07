SignalsSections
Marcos Alves De Castro

GoldLegends

Marcos Alves De Castro
0 reviews
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -66%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
323
Profit Trades:
237 (73.37%)
Loss Trades:
86 (26.63%)
Best trade:
131.97 USD
Worst trade:
-767.62 USD
Gross Profit:
3 162.86 USD (2 032 509 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 526.18 USD (696 746 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (546.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
546.96 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
94.96%
Max deposit load:
112.83%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
99
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
186 (57.59%)
Short Trades:
137 (42.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
1.97 USD
Average Profit:
13.35 USD
Average Loss:
-29.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 102.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 102.88 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-86.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 240.00 USD (48.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.39% (1 240.00 USD)
By Equity:
97.88% (1 217.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 283
BTCUSD 28
EURUSD 3
USDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
BTCUSD -17
EURUSD 5
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD -1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 82K
BTCUSD -54K
EURUSD 130
USDJPY 274
USDCHF 48
GBPUSD -76
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +131.97 USD
Worst trade: -768 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +546.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 102.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 168
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.89 × 192
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 3
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
1.00 × 5
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 83
Alpari-MT5
1.10 × 115
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.15 × 1599
Eightcap-Live
1.19 × 254
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
56 more...
This is a swing trading account focused on gold, and sometimes on Bitcoin as well. In my trades, I recommend having at least $1,000 in capital so you can follow along. The expectation is that we can make around $100 to $200 per month with this account.

No reviews
2025.12.29 03:14
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 02:11
High current drawdown in 44% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 01:11
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 00:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 17:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 05:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 04:02
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 02:02
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.25 23:59
High current drawdown in 56% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 00:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 22:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 22:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 21:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 20:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 03:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 19:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 18:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
