SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / G Invest
Thiago Gomes De Sousa

G Invest

Thiago Gomes De Sousa
0 reviews
13 weeks
5 / 6.5K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -11%
ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
52 (45.21%)
Loss Trades:
63 (54.78%)
Best trade:
600.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-620.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
8 391.00 BRL (105 049 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 703.00 BRL (203 844 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (852.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
876.00 BRL (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
2.38%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.29
Long Trades:
92 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
23 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
5.98 BRL
Average Profit:
161.37 BRL
Average Loss:
-122.27 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 134.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 134.00 BRL (9)
Monthly growth:
-41.92%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
884.00 BRL
Maximal:
2 365.00 BRL (4.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.13% (2 365.00 BRL)
By Equity:
30.39% (620.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 49
WINV25 27
WDOZ25 15
WDOX25 12
WDOF26 8
WDOV25 2
WING26 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 778
WINV25 19
WDOZ25 -414
WDOX25 75
WDOF26 -311
WDOV25 -35
WING26 192
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 1.7K
WINV25 -188
WDOZ25 -47K
WDOX25 -11K
WDOF26 -36K
WDOV25 -8K
WING26 545
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +600.00 BRL
Worst trade: -620 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +852.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 134.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
0.95 × 336
No reviews
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 13:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.21 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 13:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 13:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 15:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 15:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.77% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 12:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 13:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 12:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 12:19
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 16:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 14:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 16:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 16:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 13:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 15:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Copy

