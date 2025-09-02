SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Raiden V1
Christia Nency Tri

Raiden V1

Christia Nency Tri
0 reviews
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -9%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live04
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
132 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
24 (15.38%)
Best trade:
22.12 USD
Worst trade:
-43.53 USD
Gross Profit:
506.44 USD (70 366 pips)
Gross Loss:
-426.10 USD (52 038 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (293.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
293.72 USD (61)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
12.27%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
0.21
Long Trades:
68 (43.59%)
Short Trades:
88 (56.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
3.84 USD
Average Loss:
-17.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-188.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-188.07 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-6.21%
Annual Forecast:
-75.38%
Algo trading:
20%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
374.26 USD (38.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.63% (373.40 USD)
By Equity:
56.40% (242.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 41
GBPJPY 36
GBPCHF 18
EURAUD 18
EURJPY 17
AUDCAD 9
GBPUSD 7
AUDJPY 5
NZDCAD 3
USDCHF 1
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 52
GBPJPY 127
GBPCHF -119
EURAUD 38
EURJPY -38
AUDCAD 7
GBPUSD -6
AUDJPY 17
NZDCAD -5
USDCHF 6
EURUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 6.5K
GBPJPY 19K
GBPCHF -9.4K
EURAUD 5.9K
EURJPY -6.3K
AUDCAD 1K
GBPUSD -623
AUDJPY 2.5K
NZDCAD -1K
USDCHF 453
EURUSD 173
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.12 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 61
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +293.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -188.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 07:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 00:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 12:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 05:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 23:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 20:54
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 09:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 00:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 22:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 09:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 03:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 00:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.05 04:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register