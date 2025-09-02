- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
132 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
24 (15.38%)
Best trade:
22.12 USD
Worst trade:
-43.53 USD
Gross Profit:
506.44 USD (70 366 pips)
Gross Loss:
-426.10 USD (52 038 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (293.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
293.72 USD (61)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
12.27%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
0.21
Long Trades:
68 (43.59%)
Short Trades:
88 (56.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
3.84 USD
Average Loss:
-17.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-188.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-188.07 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-6.21%
Annual Forecast:
-75.38%
Algo trading:
20%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
374.26 USD (38.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.63% (373.40 USD)
By Equity:
56.40% (242.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|41
|GBPJPY
|36
|GBPCHF
|18
|EURAUD
|18
|EURJPY
|17
|AUDCAD
|9
|GBPUSD
|7
|AUDJPY
|5
|NZDCAD
|3
|USDCHF
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|52
|GBPJPY
|127
|GBPCHF
|-119
|EURAUD
|38
|EURJPY
|-38
|AUDCAD
|7
|GBPUSD
|-6
|AUDJPY
|17
|NZDCAD
|-5
|USDCHF
|6
|EURUSD
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|6.5K
|GBPJPY
|19K
|GBPCHF
|-9.4K
|EURAUD
|5.9K
|EURJPY
|-6.3K
|AUDCAD
|1K
|GBPUSD
|-623
|AUDJPY
|2.5K
|NZDCAD
|-1K
|USDCHF
|453
|EURUSD
|173
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.12 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 61
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +293.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -188.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews