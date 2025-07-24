SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Angel Trader
Nyoman Astika

Angel Trader

Nyoman Astika
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 50%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
269
Profit Trades:
126 (46.84%)
Loss Trades:
143 (53.16%)
Best trade:
100.48 USD
Worst trade:
-100.60 USD
Gross Profit:
4 143.22 USD (210 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 670.18 USD (187 775 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (224.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
224.72 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
54.37%
Max deposit load:
27.95%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
148 (55.02%)
Short Trades:
121 (44.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
1.76 USD
Average Profit:
32.88 USD
Average Loss:
-25.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-186.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-190.86 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-37.01%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.50 USD
Maximal:
493.33 USD (35.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.91% (493.33 USD)
By Equity:
13.70% (64.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 163
XAUUSD 105
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 201
XAUUSD 272
BTCUSD 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 10K
XAUUSD 9.3K
BTCUSD 3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +100.48 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +224.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -186.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real25
0.42 × 367
VantageInternational-Live 6
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.19 × 479
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.34 × 220
OctaFX-Real2
1.49 × 440
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.55 × 53
Alpari-MT5
1.80 × 284
OctaFX-Real
2.04 × 113
FusionMarkets-Live
2.45 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.18 × 100
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.63 × 19
ZeroMarkets-Live
5.59 × 310
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
6.00 × 1
XMTrading-MT5 3
6.39 × 292
FBS-Real
7.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real24
7.45 × 22
RoboForex-Pro
8.37 × 486
Deriv-Server
10.67 × 6
FXGT-Live
14.72 × 318
Intraday transaction by following probability strategy for closing monthly not focus one day .
Kindly to use proper money management .
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.