- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
269
Profit Trades:
126 (46.84%)
Loss Trades:
143 (53.16%)
Best trade:
100.48 USD
Worst trade:
-100.60 USD
Gross Profit:
4 143.22 USD (210 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 670.18 USD (187 775 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (224.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
224.72 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
54.37%
Max deposit load:
27.95%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
148 (55.02%)
Short Trades:
121 (44.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
1.76 USD
Average Profit:
32.88 USD
Average Loss:
-25.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-186.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-190.86 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-37.01%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.50 USD
Maximal:
493.33 USD (35.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.91% (493.33 USD)
By Equity:
13.70% (64.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|163
|XAUUSD
|105
|BTCUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|201
|XAUUSD
|272
|BTCUSD
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|10K
|XAUUSD
|9.3K
|BTCUSD
|3.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +100.48 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +224.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -186.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real25
|0.42 × 367
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.19 × 479
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.34 × 220
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.49 × 440
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.55 × 53
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.80 × 284
|
OctaFX-Real
|2.04 × 113
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.45 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.18 × 100
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.63 × 19
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|5.59 × 310
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|6.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|6.39 × 292
|
FBS-Real
|7.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|7.45 × 22
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.37 × 486
|
Deriv-Server
|10.67 × 6
|
FXGT-Live
|14.72 × 318
Intraday transaction by following probability strategy for closing monthly not focus one day .
Kindly to use proper money management .
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
USD
350
USD
USD
22
0%
269
46%
54%
1.12
1.76
USD
USD
63%
1:500