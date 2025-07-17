SignalsSections
Mehta Pratik Bharatbhai

Best AI Gold Trader

Mehta Pratik Bharatbhai
0 reviews
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 -27%
IG-LIVE
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 492
Profit Trades:
924 (61.93%)
Loss Trades:
568 (38.07%)
Best trade:
102.45 SGD
Worst trade:
-246.86 SGD
Gross Profit:
4 048.73 SGD (468 872 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 499.96 SGD (589 571 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
154 (57.07 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
212.51 SGD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
32.65%
Max deposit load:
101.67%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
185
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.52
Long Trades:
673 (45.11%)
Short Trades:
819 (54.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-0.30 SGD
Average Profit:
4.38 SGD
Average Loss:
-7.92 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-6.89 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-329.96 SGD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.41%
Annual Forecast:
4.99%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
810.63 SGD
Maximal:
865.36 SGD (559.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.23% (669.49 SGD)
By Equity:
19.45% (305.22 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD.s 627
XAUUSD.s 515
EURUSD.s 237
USDJPY.s 104
USDSGD.s 9
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD.s -473
XAUUSD.s 83
EURUSD.s -21
USDJPY.s -39
USDSGD.s 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD.s -113K
XAUUSD.s -2.2K
EURUSD.s -3.1K
USDJPY.s -2.8K
USDSGD.s -16
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +102.45 SGD
Worst trade: -247 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.07 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.89 SGD

The Ultimate FX Scalper Pro EA is a high-performance, fully automated trading robot designed to generate consistent profits in the forex market. Built using advanced algorithmic trading technology, this EA is optimized for scalping and short-term trading, capitalizing on micro price movements with high accuracy.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA handles everything for you—market analysis, entry, risk management, and exit—24/5.


No reviews
