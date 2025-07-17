- Growth
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD.s
|627
|XAUUSD.s
|515
|EURUSD.s
|237
|USDJPY.s
|104
|USDSGD.s
|9
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD.s
|-473
|XAUUSD.s
|83
|EURUSD.s
|-21
|USDJPY.s
|-39
|USDSGD.s
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD.s
|-113K
|XAUUSD.s
|-2.2K
|EURUSD.s
|-3.1K
|USDJPY.s
|-2.8K
|USDSGD.s
|-16
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
The Ultimate FX Scalper Pro EA is a high-performance, fully automated trading robot designed to generate consistent profits in the forex market. Built using advanced algorithmic trading technology, this EA is optimized for scalping and short-term trading, capitalizing on micro price movements with high accuracy.
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA handles everything for you—market analysis, entry, risk management, and exit—24/5.
