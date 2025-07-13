- Growth
Trades:
117
Profit Trades:
97 (82.90%)
Loss Trades:
20 (17.09%)
Best trade:
19.85 USD
Worst trade:
-127.78 USD
Gross Profit:
308.94 USD (9 106 pips)
Gross Loss:
-316.34 USD (10 031 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (104.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.47 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
36.66%
Max deposit load:
10.27%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
62 (52.99%)
Short Trades:
55 (47.01%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 USD
Average Profit:
3.18 USD
Average Loss:
-15.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.78 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-28.66%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.40 USD
Maximal:
252.31 USD (33.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.89% (252.57 USD)
By Equity:
36.88% (272.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|117
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-7
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-925
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.09 × 11
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.12 × 57
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.25 × 4
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.33 × 60
|
XMUK-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|0.38 × 32
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.53 × 15
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.75 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.81 × 53
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.83 × 664
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.89 × 47
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|1.25 × 12
|
ActivTrades-Server
|1.42 × 52
|
Alpari-Real01
|2.06 × 127
|
CloverMarket-Online
|2.33 × 6
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|2.67 × 405
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.71 × 14
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 2
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|3.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.49 × 672
GBP Miner Pro EA Signal Display.
Volume 1 : 0.03 Lot
Volume 2 : 0.05 Lot
MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143143
