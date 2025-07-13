The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 0.00 × 1 QTrade-Server 0.00 × 1 RannForex-Server 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real3 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 1 Coinexx-Live 0.09 × 11 AlpariEvrasia-MT5 0.12 × 57 FIBOGroup-MT5 Server 0.25 × 4 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.33 × 60 XMUK-MT5 0.33 × 3 HTOTAL.RU-MT5 0.38 × 32 AdmiralMarkets-MT5 0.53 × 15 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.75 × 16 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.81 × 53 Alpari-MT5 0.83 × 664 ICMarkets-MT5 0.89 × 47 ForexTimeFXTM-MT5 1.25 × 12 ActivTrades-Server 1.42 × 52 Alpari-Real01 2.06 × 127 CloverMarket-Online 2.33 × 6 FXFlatMT5-LiveServer 2.67 × 405 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 2.71 × 14 AdmiralMarkets-Live 3.00 × 2 SwissquoteLtd-Server 3.14 × 7 ICMarketsSC-MT5 3.49 × 672 15 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor