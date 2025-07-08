- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 408
Profit Trades:
1 064 (75.56%)
Loss Trades:
344 (24.43%)
Best trade:
0.47 MBT
Worst trade:
-0.85 MBT
Gross Profit:
28.21 MBT (129 673 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19.99 MBT (84 795 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
59 (2.53 MBT)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.53 MBT (59)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
85.53%
Max deposit load:
52.57%
Latest trade:
11 minutes ago
Trades per week:
91
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.88
Long Trades:
767 (54.47%)
Short Trades:
641 (45.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.01 MBT
Average Profit:
0.03 MBT
Average Loss:
-0.06 MBT
Maximum consecutive losses:
42 (-0.90 MBT)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.31 MBT (18)
Monthly growth:
-6.54%
Annual Forecast:
-79.37%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 MBT
Maximal:
2.12 MBT (19.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.06% (1.37 MBT)
By Equity:
71.76% (7.47 MBT)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD_e
|1361
|XAUUSD_e
|22
|USDCAD_e
|12
|GBPUSD_e
|7
|USDJPY_e
|5
|XAGUSD_e
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD_e
|8
|XAUUSD_e
|0
|USDCAD_e
|0
|GBPUSD_e
|0
|USDJPY_e
|0
|XAGUSD_e
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD_e
|37K
|XAUUSD_e
|1K
|USDCAD_e
|-10
|GBPUSD_e
|1.2K
|USDJPY_e
|799
|XAGUSD_e
|301
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.47 MBT
Worst trade: -1 MBT
Maximum consecutive wins: 59
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.53 MBT
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.90 MBT
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FreshForex-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
