Aleksey Mukhin

Perpetum Lucrum

Aleksey Mukhin
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 687%
FreshForex-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 408
Profit Trades:
1 064 (75.56%)
Loss Trades:
344 (24.43%)
Best trade:
0.47 MBT
Worst trade:
-0.85 MBT
Gross Profit:
28.21 MBT (129 673 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19.99 MBT (84 795 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
59 (2.53 MBT)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.53 MBT (59)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
85.53%
Max deposit load:
52.57%
Latest trade:
11 minutes ago
Trades per week:
91
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.88
Long Trades:
767 (54.47%)
Short Trades:
641 (45.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.01 MBT
Average Profit:
0.03 MBT
Average Loss:
-0.06 MBT
Maximum consecutive losses:
42 (-0.90 MBT)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.31 MBT (18)
Monthly growth:
-6.54%
Annual Forecast:
-79.37%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 MBT
Maximal:
2.12 MBT (19.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.06% (1.37 MBT)
By Equity:
71.76% (7.47 MBT)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD_e 1361
XAUUSD_e 22
USDCAD_e 12
GBPUSD_e 7
USDJPY_e 5
XAGUSD_e 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD_e 8
XAUUSD_e 0
USDCAD_e 0
GBPUSD_e 0
USDJPY_e 0
XAGUSD_e 0
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD_e 37K
XAUUSD_e 1K
USDCAD_e -10
GBPUSD_e 1.2K
USDJPY_e 799
XAGUSD_e 301
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.47 MBT
Worst trade: -1 MBT
Maximum consecutive wins: 59
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.53 MBT
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.90 MBT

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FreshForex-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.05 07:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 07:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 09:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 06:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 04:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 13:48
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 12:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 07:49
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 04:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 22:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 08:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 07:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 06:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
