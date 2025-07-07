SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Follower01
Ka Kit Sun

Follower01

Ka Kit Sun
0 reviews
Reliability
67 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2024 235%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13 080
Profit Trades:
5 439 (41.58%)
Loss Trades:
7 641 (58.42%)
Best trade:
530.92 USD
Worst trade:
-354.56 USD
Gross Profit:
161 096.92 USD (14 940 734 pips)
Gross Loss:
-143 880.72 USD (18 855 376 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (514.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 011.78 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
89.20%
Max deposit load:
13.96%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
251
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.06
Long Trades:
7 946 (60.75%)
Short Trades:
5 134 (39.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
1.32 USD
Average Profit:
29.62 USD
Average Loss:
-18.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
43 (-1 051.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 419.15 USD (30)
Monthly growth:
15.57%
Annual Forecast:
188.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 069.63 USD
Maximal:
4 245.09 USD (46.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.46% (3 133.24 USD)
By Equity:
6.03% (892.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 4609
XAUUSD 1918
JPN225 1835
HK50 1737
GER40 558
GBPJPY 540
UK100 355
SpotBrent 345
BTCUSD 321
GBPCAD 242
GBPUSD 149
USDJPY 142
AUDCAD 138
EURUSD 99
GBPAUD 36
USDCAD 30
EURJPY 23
NAS100 2
EURCAD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 7.6K
XAUUSD 10K
JPN225 3.8K
HK50 324
GER40 -889
GBPJPY -614
UK100 -751
SpotBrent -208
BTCUSD -1.8K
GBPCAD 429
GBPUSD -480
USDJPY -49
AUDCAD 205
EURUSD 46
GBPAUD -89
USDCAD -261
EURJPY -134
NAS100 -31
EURCAD -24
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 298K
XAUUSD 621K
JPN225 211K
HK50 -30K
GER40 12K
GBPJPY -32K
UK100 -41K
SpotBrent -6.9K
BTCUSD -5M
GBPCAD 26K
GBPUSD -3.5K
USDJPY 11K
AUDCAD 12K
EURUSD 1.9K
GBPAUD -6.8K
USDCAD -5.1K
EURJPY -6.3K
NAS100 -3.1K
EURCAD -818
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +530.92 USD
Worst trade: -355 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 30
Maximal consecutive profit: +514.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 051.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.23 × 40
MBTrading-Live
0.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.50 × 78
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live04
0.87 × 92
Pepperstone-Demo01
1.00 × 21
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.00 × 4
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.15 × 26
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.23 × 2210
ICMarkets-Live02
1.40 × 43
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.55 × 11
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
Activtrades-Classic Server
1.59 × 32
TradersWay-Live
1.63 × 41
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
187 more...
No reviews
2025.12.08 06:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 19:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 20:33
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.68% of days out of 295 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Follower01
5000 USD per month
235%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
67
100%
13 080
41%
89%
1.11
1.32
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

