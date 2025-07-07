- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13 080
Profit Trades:
5 439 (41.58%)
Loss Trades:
7 641 (58.42%)
Best trade:
530.92 USD
Worst trade:
-354.56 USD
Gross Profit:
161 096.92 USD (14 940 734 pips)
Gross Loss:
-143 880.72 USD (18 855 376 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (514.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 011.78 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
89.20%
Max deposit load:
13.96%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
251
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.06
Long Trades:
7 946 (60.75%)
Short Trades:
5 134 (39.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
1.32 USD
Average Profit:
29.62 USD
Average Loss:
-18.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
43 (-1 051.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 419.15 USD (30)
Monthly growth:
15.57%
Annual Forecast:
188.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 069.63 USD
Maximal:
4 245.09 USD (46.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.46% (3 133.24 USD)
By Equity:
6.03% (892.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|4609
|XAUUSD
|1918
|JPN225
|1835
|HK50
|1737
|GER40
|558
|GBPJPY
|540
|UK100
|355
|SpotBrent
|345
|BTCUSD
|321
|GBPCAD
|242
|GBPUSD
|149
|USDJPY
|142
|AUDCAD
|138
|EURUSD
|99
|GBPAUD
|36
|USDCAD
|30
|EURJPY
|23
|NAS100
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|7.6K
|XAUUSD
|10K
|JPN225
|3.8K
|HK50
|324
|GER40
|-889
|GBPJPY
|-614
|UK100
|-751
|SpotBrent
|-208
|BTCUSD
|-1.8K
|GBPCAD
|429
|GBPUSD
|-480
|USDJPY
|-49
|AUDCAD
|205
|EURUSD
|46
|GBPAUD
|-89
|USDCAD
|-261
|EURJPY
|-134
|NAS100
|-31
|EURCAD
|-24
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|298K
|XAUUSD
|621K
|JPN225
|211K
|HK50
|-30K
|GER40
|12K
|GBPJPY
|-32K
|UK100
|-41K
|SpotBrent
|-6.9K
|BTCUSD
|-5M
|GBPCAD
|26K
|GBPUSD
|-3.5K
|USDJPY
|11K
|AUDCAD
|12K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|GBPAUD
|-6.8K
|USDCAD
|-5.1K
|EURJPY
|-6.3K
|NAS100
|-3.1K
|EURCAD
|-818
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +530.92 USD
Worst trade: -355 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 30
Maximal consecutive profit: +514.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 051.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
|0.23 × 40
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.50 × 78
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.67 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.87 × 92
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|1.00 × 21
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|1.00 × 4
|
KRCCORP-Real
|1.11 × 288
|
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
|1.15 × 26
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.20 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|1.23 × 2210
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.40 × 43
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.47 × 19
|
InvestAZ-Server
|1.54 × 138
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|1.55 × 11
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.58 × 193
|
Activtrades-Classic Server
|1.59 × 32
|
TradersWay-Live
|1.63 × 41
|
MaxFX-Live Server
|1.66 × 35
|
OctaFX-Real
|1.68 × 149
