Joy Hendri

NewEraTradeSP

Joy Hendri
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 365%
Exness-Real18
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
807
Profit Trades:
702 (86.98%)
Loss Trades:
105 (13.01%)
Best trade:
40.80 USD
Worst trade:
-20.55 USD
Gross Profit:
972.67 USD (550 789 pips)
Gross Loss:
-569.03 USD (471 386 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (27.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.21 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
4.89%
Max deposit load:
126.22%
Latest trade:
15 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.79
Long Trades:
376 (46.59%)
Short Trades:
431 (53.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
1.39 USD
Average Loss:
-5.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-49.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.65 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.18%
Annual Forecast:
75.04%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
51.82 USD (8.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.93% (49.65 USD)
By Equity:
71.23% (196.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 807
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 404
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 79K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.80 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Happy Trading


No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.